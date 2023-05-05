Investigation into Newburyport explosion underway after authorities identify worker killed in blast

The man killed in the explosion at the PSI Synthesis plant was identified as Jack O’Keefe, 62, of Methuen, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office. O’Keefe was one of five workers inside the plant around 12:45 a.m. Thursday when the catastrophic explosion took place.

Hours after first responders recovered the body of a worker killed when a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Newburyport exploded Thursday morning, authorities focused on removing damaged drums of flammable chemicals and on investigating the cause of the blast.

It marked the third time in as many years an explosion or fire had occurred at the Newburyport facility, which workplace safety and environmental regulators have cited for infractions on repeated occasions.

Advertisement

At a press briefing Friday near the plant, Newburyport Fire Acting Deputy Chief Barry Salt said the focus of firefighters on Thursday — once the fire itself was knocked down — was to recover O’Keefe’s body “and return him to his family.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’d like to recall his memory and let the family know that we as a fire department and as a city know that we are thinking of them,’’ Salt said.

Firefighters recovered O’Keefe’s body around 5:25 p.m. Thursday near where the explosion took place, one that was so powerful it blasted a heavy metal vat through the roof, sending it into the air before it landed some 30 feet away from the building in the parking lot, officials have said.

Salt said attention now turns to making sure the factory is safe for investigators and the clean-up crew hired by PSI Synthesis. The explosion tore apart the production area of the facility and sent debris as far as 800 feet away in three directions, Salt said.

It also sent the roof cascading down onto 55-gallon drums of three different chemicals stored in a warehouse and on the production floor that were regularly used by the company, he said. Some of the drums had been pierced by falling debris or were buried under building materials.

Advertisement

“It’s still a big pile,’' he said.

Salt said there is no ongoing threat to neighbors and the community. The factory uses a variety of chemicals in its production process for generic medicines and other pharmaceutical materials.

“Since the event happened, and even prior to that, this facility had self containment for spills. Everything’s contained on site,’’ Salt said. “There is no risk to the environment.”

He said air quality is being monitored around the clock.

“The only danger to the public was the the event itself,” he said, especially when fire was burning. “The air quality was a concern initially but it faded fast. The wind was blowing strong and it took all the current away with it. So initially there was, but that’s not the case any more.”

Once haz-mat personnel make sure the interior is safe the site will be turned back over to PSI to allow a clean-up company using heavy construction equipment to begin knocking down and removing the remnants of the heavily damaged building, he said.

The investigation into the cause of the blast is ongoing and involves the Newburyport department, the state fire marshal’s office, Tucker’s office, and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration workplace safety inspectors, officials have said.

Advertisement

The company has promised to cooperate with the investigation.

The fatal explosion was the third time since 2019 that Newburyport firefighters responded to an emergency at the factory, which is licensed by the fire department, the city, and the state.

“This event will determine their status to operate in the future,’’ Salt said.

The city has already issued a cease and desist order while the investigation is underway, and Mayor Sean R. Reardon has said he considers public safety for residents and first responders to be of a higher priority than the continued operation of PSI and the jobs it provides to the region.

The plant is operated by PCI Systems, a unit of France-based Seqens group. Its New England operations are headquartered in Newburyport and it also has a research and development laboratory in Devens.

“The safety of our employees has always been, and continues to be, our top priority,” the company said in its statement. “We strive to follow best practices and regulatory guidelines, and have implemented safety protocols and procedures to prevent incidents like this from occurring.”

The company did not immediately respond to Globe inquiries on Friday about O’Keefe and its plans going forward.

OSHA inspected the facility in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and found multiple violations of workplace safety rules during each inspection, according to agency records.

Chemical manufacturers are highly regulated, said Jordan Barab, who served as OSHA’s deputy director from 2009 to 2017, but he noted it’s difficult for regulators to oversee all the small companies in the industry. After a 2013 explosion at a fertilizer plant in Texas that killed 15 people and injured hundreds, President Barack Obama signed an executive order directing federal agencies to improve regulations covering the safety of chemical facilities. But a decade later, not much progress has been made, Barab said.

Advertisement

Companies that process hazardous chemicals are required to train workers properly, leading Barab to surmise that the explosion was not likely caused by operator error, he said. “It’s usually some kind of systemic problem,” he told the Globe on Thursday.

In 2021, the Newburyport plant used more than 100,000 pounds of toluene, methanol, and methylene chloride, according to Heather Tenney of the Toxics Use Reduction Institute at UMass Lowell. The company also used more than 10,000 pounds of acetone, ethyl acetate, hydrochloric acid, and sulfuric acid, she said. Toluene, methanol, acetone and ethyl acetate are all flammable.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this report.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.