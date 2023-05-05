N.H. Republican leader to DeSantis: ‘Get into this race’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. But he’s already got the backing of a prominent Republican in New Hampshire ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation GOP primary.

“While it may still be early, other candidates have already been on the ground for a while,” Osborne wrote. “It’s time for Governor DeSantis to get into this race and start earning Granite Staters’ support. I hope to see him on the trail soon.”

Osborne’s letter praised the way DeSantis has pushed back against federal COVID-19 mandates, defended Floridians’ freedom to make their own health care decisions, promoted school choice, and advocated for parental rights in education.

“He was the first governor to stop the sexualizing of children by transgender activists that has been occurring in other states,” he wrote. (Osborne is supporting a GOP-backed parental rights bill that has drawn alarm from LGBTQ rights advocates.)

Osborne said DeSantis can help build a coalition that includes working-class Americans and the suburban voters who the Republican Party has struggled to reach in recent years.

“He has the drive and energy to win, record of success to prove it, and the leadership qualities to bring our country together,” Osborne wrote in the letter, which he sent to the New Hampshire Journal then shared with the Globe.

Erin Perrine, a spokesperson for the Never Back Down super PAC that’s backing DeSantis, said Osborne’s endorsement is further evidence that “the people of New Hampshire are ready for Ron.”

Osborne’s endorsement is also noteworthy in that it signals he doesn’t plan to back Governor Chris Sununu’s potential presidential campaign — a point he underlined Thursday with a wry statement to the Globe.

“I had been holding out to be Governor Sununu’s Presidential campaign chair, but am now convinced he will be staying for a historic fifth term in his current office,” he said.

While Sununu’s relationship with Osborne has seemed a bit frosty at times, his potential White House bid has gotten a nod of support from some other Granite State Republicans.

A spokesperson for Sununu didn’t respond to a request for comment. Sununu is polling in third among New Hampshire’s likely GOP primary voters, and DeSantis is polling in second, while former president Donald Trump still appears to be the frontrunner.

The Big Picture

After a performance of "Great Stone Face" by Grammy-nominated songwriter Rick Lang and bassist Evan Richert, Governor Chris Sununu and all five New Hampshire executive councilors pose for a picture Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a date that is now legally and annually recognized as "Old Man of the Mountain Day" in New Hampshire. Steven Porter

