The odds to win Rhode Island’s First Congressional District

In honor of the 149th Run for the Roses, here’s my quick look at way-too-early odds for the First District. Remember, the primary isn’t until Sept. 5, and there has been no public polling yet, so there is plenty of time for massive changes over the next several months.

The Kentucky Derby is tomorrow, and with 21 horses in the field, that might be the only race we see this year with more contenders than the Democratic primary for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.

The lieutenant governor is the early favorite thanks to name recognition and a solid campaign team. She’s the only statewide elected official in the race, but she has several opponents trying to chip away at her base.

Aaron Regunberg / Odds to win: 12-1

The former state representative might be having Twitter trouble with some of his former progressive friends, but he has a solid base in the most reliable voters in the district (East Side of Providence) and still has the clearest lane to win over the Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren voters.

Gabe Amo / Odds to win: 15-1

The hottest summer drinking game in the district is going to be to take a shot every time Amo mentions that he’s worked for President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (when she was governor), but those connections are why he is a top-tier candidate without having ever run for public office.

Sandra Cano / Odds to win: 20-1

The state senator has gotten off to a solid start by building a strong campaign team, but she hasn’t yet capitalized on her position as Senate Education Committee chairwoman to increase her name recognition.

Don Carlson / Odds to win: 20-1

Any time a candidate has the ability to spend a couple million of their own dollars on a race when the rest of the field has to spend the bulk of their time raising money, they have a chance. But Carlson’s totally unknown to the district, so he’ll have to spend wisely.

Marvin Abney / Odds to win: 25-1

The House Finance chairman would be higher on this list if he wasn’t busy doing his actual job vetting the state budget. That should eventually help him raise a ton of money, but June might be too late to begin campaigning in earnest.

John Goncalves / Odds to win: 30-1

No one is working harder than the Providence councilman right now, and he’s getting some high-profile help from top ad man Tad Devine.

Ana Quezada / Odds to win: 35-1

The state senator is betting that she has the ground game to win a lot of votes in Providence, and she just snapped up talented campaign manager Jason Roias for a boost. The big question is whether she can raise any money to build her name recognition outside of South Providence.

Nicholas A. Autiello II / Odds to win: 40-1

Autiello could be a dark horse in this race if he keeps raising significant amounts of money, but he has no clear base in the district.

Nathan Biah / Odds to win: 50-1

The state representative has a great story to tell, but he doesn’t quite have the fund-raising ability or campaign infrastructure to compete.

Stephen Casey / Odds to win: 50-1

The state representative from Woonsocket should have plenty of support from firefighters and has a clear lane as the most conservative of the serious candidates, but it’s difficult to imagine the First District voting for someone who is anti-abortion and pro-gun.

Mickeda Sebastiana Barnes, Stephanie Beauté, Walter Berbrick, and Allen Waters / Odds to win: 100-1

Running for office is really difficult, so kudos for trying.

