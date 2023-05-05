Rhode Island leads in fight for abortion access

This victory marks a turning point for the people of Rhode Island, who have long fought for their reproductive freedom amid relentless attacks on their rights and bodily autonomy by anti-abortion politicians. The state is now a leader in the fight for abortion access, and has sent a clear message that the legal right to abortion means little if people cannot afford or access the care they need.

On April 27, 2023, the Rhode Island House of Representatives made a historic stride toward reproductive freedom with the passage of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act (EACA). The impact of this vote cannot be overstated. If signed into law, the EACA will eliminate discriminatory bans on abortion coverage, and guarantee coverage for the nearly 90,000 reproductive-age Rhode Islanders enrolled in Medicaid or state employee insurance plans, according to the state budget office.

The passage of the EACA in the House is the culmination of years of grassroots organizing and advocacy by reproductive rights advocates, including the Rhode Island Coalition for Reproductive Freedom and their allies, and legislative champions.

This achievement is also a testament to the power of public opinion. Recent polling shows that the overwhelming majority of voters believe that individuals enrolled in Medicaid should have the same coverage for abortion as those with private insurance. This is a reflection of the growing understanding that reproductive health care is not a luxury but a basic human right, and that denying access to abortion care perpetuates inequality and harm.

For over 45 years, the Hyde Amendment has prevented federal Medicaid funding for abortion services, with three extremely narrow exceptions. This policy has created additional financial barriers for people who use Medicaid to access health care, disproportionately impacting people with low income, women of color, young people, and transgender and nonbinary people – all who have faced systemic barriers to health care.

The Hyde Amendment blocks access to time-sensitive abortion care and allows politicians to interfere in people’s personal health care decisions, decisions that are best left to a patient and their health care provider. Rhode Island is now one step closer to putting an end to this dangerous, racist policy. When policymakers deny people insurance coverage for abortion, pregnant people are either forced to carry the pregnancy against their will, or to pay for care out of their own pockets. Abortion continues to be an economic issue for pregnant people and their families. Which is why the EACA is such an urgent need.

Although the passage of the EACA through the Rhode Island House is a significant step forward, the fight is far from over. We are now calling on the Rhode Island Senate to pass the EACA without delay. Once signed into law, Rhode Island will join the 16 other states, including Massachusetts and Connecticut, that include abortion coverage in their state Medicaid plans.

There is still a lot of work to be done. We urge everyone to join in this fight to ensure that every person in Rhode Island has the freedom to make their own decisions about their bodies and their lives, without shame, stigma, or political interference. Together, we can create a world where reproductive freedom is a reality for all.

Amanda Skinner is president of Planned Parenthood Votes! Rhode Island, and president & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.