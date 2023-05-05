Sunshine takes over Saturday as a better weather pattern emerges

Just in time for the weekend, our day-to-day weather is going to improve dramatically. The nice weather will continue into next week. Here in New England, what is normal or average is really difficult because our averages are basically made up of extremes. More often than not, we go through a period of dry weather, wet weather, warmer-than-average weather, and, although less frequent due to climate change, cooler-than-average conditions still occur. It’s actually fairly uncommon that we have an average day.

Thursday was certainly a very chilly May day, and although these types of days are not frequent historically they are also not uncommon even in mid-spring.

A final push of clouds was moving south Friday morning as sunshine begins to break through across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. COD Weather

Moisture is also highly variable and becoming more inconsistent. Since February, although you may feel like there’s been plenty of precipitation, we’ve actually been drier than average. This is one of the reasons why I dislike cloudy, drizzly weather so much. The perception is there’s been a lot of rain, but the reality is it doesn’t amount to very much. If it’s going to be not so nice it should at least rain. But “wish casting” doesn’t work and what we get is what we get.

Mild temperatures will become quite common over the next two weeks. NOAA

The next couple of weeks look to be milder than average and this will likely negate the cool weather for the first few days of the month. It’s actually become very uncommon for a month to be overall cooler than the 30-year normals. When we do get these small, cool stretches it seems all that much more unusual.

Beginning Saturday sunshine will take over and the days ahead look to be partly to mostly sunny right into much of next week. You should expect temperature to be well into the 60s tomorrow and in the low 70s Sunday. For many this is a sweet spot of comfort to be outside. Some cooler air is likely to filter down from Eastern Canada in the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame, keeping temperatures in the low- to mid-60s at the coast but perhaps near 70 well inland.

Most of the models keep us quite dry for the next 7 to 14 days. The European model shows less than a quarter of an inch of precipitation right through the middle of the month. Although temperatures will be warm for the time of year, they will not be excessively warm thus leading to some great weather to be outside and enjoy the month.

The European model forecasts very little rain for the area through mid-May. Tropical Tidbits



