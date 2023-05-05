Woman allegedly stabbed man in parking lot of Daly Rink in Newton

Procopio said it’s unclear what sparked the confrontation between the two individuals.

Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail that the incident happened around 9:16 p.m., and the suspect fled the scene in her vehicle after the alleged attack.

A female motorist allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old Quincy man in the parking lot of the Daly Rink in Newton on Thursday night, authorities said.

State Police are “not ready yet to say with 100 percent certainty it was road rage,” Procopio said.

“That will be determined by the ongoing investigation,” he added.

The stabbing victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for treatment, Procopio said.

As of Friday afternoon, the suspect was still at large, he added.

The victim told police he drove to the rink at 4 Nonantum Rd. to play soccer on an adjacent field. He was outside of his car when the female suspect got out of her vehicle, confronted him, and then stabbed him, Procopio said.

State Police troopers responded to the scene, along with Newton police and EMS, he said.

“The investigation into the assault is ongoing and is being conducted by Troopers from the State Police-Boston Barracks and the Troop H Detective Unit,” Procopio said. “No further information is being released at this time.”

