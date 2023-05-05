Joe Manchin upended the Senate. Here’s how (and why) he could do the same to the 2024 presidential race.

At that point, with an evenly split Senate, every member could say they were the deciding vote on whether a bill passed. But more often than not, it would come down to Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat — with Vice President Kamala Harris unquestionably breaking the tie to advance President Biden’s agenda.

Prior to the November midterm elections, essentially every bill in Congress had the same question attached to it: WWJD?

Manchin’s power was on display again and again, from judicial and cabinet nominations to the moment he effectively killed Biden’s Build Back Better plan — before supporting a different version and paving the way for its passage.

In the midterms, Democrats picked up a Senate seat and Manchin-mania was temporarily subdued. But in the 2024 presidential race, Manchin could again play a pivotal role, one in which the wheels may already be in motion.

Stay with me here.

It’s possible that Manchin could parachute into the New Hampshire primary — where, because of changes to the Democratic primary calendar, Biden may not even be on the ballot. If Manchin were to win in New Hampshire, and obviously that’s a big if, he could try to parlay that into a nationwide run as a third-party candidate. He doesn’t have to go through New Hampshire, but doing so would give a lot of legitimacy to what he does next.

Is the strategy a long shot? You bet. But here’s a roadmap of how it could happen.

1. Manchin hasn’t announced if he’s running for reelection in 2024

Manchin is up for reelection to the Senate in 2024. He has held elective office since 1982 and has only lost one race (a messy, multicandidate Democratic primary for governor in 1996). He has served as US senator from West Virginia since 2010.

The upcoming election will be his toughest by far. Jim Justice, the state’s popular Democrat-turned-Republican governor, is running for Senate. And Justice will face a primary against Republican Congressman Alex Mooney, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump.

Not only will those Republicans have financial resources to battle Manchin, they’ll have the wind at their back politically. West Virginia has changed a lot in the past two decades. In the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, the state was second only to Wyoming in terms of how Republican it voted. Trump won the state by 39 points in 2020. One election handicapper on Thursday said the election is now a “safe Republican” win, meaning Manchin could very well lose.

So far, Manchin has said he thinks it will be “fun” to watch the Republican primary, but he hasn’t said whether he will run for reelection. There might be a reason for that.

2. A national group Manchin co-chairs aims to put a third-party presidential ticket on the ballot

Manchin has long been co-chair of a group called No Labels, which says it seeks to create more bipartisan solutions to the nation’s problems. The group is well-funded but often shunned by the parties, especially the Democrats, who feel they occupy the middle as the Republican Party has drifted further right.

No Labels has said that if the 2024 general election is a Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch, the group will push to create ballot access for some type of third-party presidential run in all 50 states. This week, Puck News got ahold of a recording of a No Labels strategy conference call with donors. Manchin made an appearance on the call to talk about messaging.

3. Many voters do not want Joe Biden and Donald Trump to run again

The polls are pretty clear that America doesn’t want a repeat of the 2020 election. Some 70 percent of Americans don’t want Biden to run again along with 60 percent who don’t want Trump to run again.

4. The NH primary is wide open on the Democratic side

New Hampshire is expected to hold the nation’s first presidential primary early next year. For Republicans, the results will count toward delegates at the Republican National Convention. For Democrats, it likely won’t since the Democratic National Committee has come up with a calendar that will make South Carolina’s primary the first one that counts.

Beyond that, the DNC says that any candidate who competes in a state that doesn’t follow the new calendar will be punished. This means two things: Biden likely won’t put his name on the New Hampshire ballot, and it’s possible someone else could win the contest from write-in votes.

5. Manchin refuses to endorse Biden — and has never ruled out running for president

Manchin has been asked repeatedly whether Biden should run and whether he’ll endorse him. Manchin continues to say it is too early for that conversation.

At the same time, he very pointedly doesn’t rule out running for president himself.

Add it all up, and a potential play for Manchin is to run as a Democrat in the New Hampshire presidential primary. If he were to win there, he could try to persuade donors he should launch a national campaign.

Granted, the DNC would be furious. But what does Manchin care? He could then run as a candidate on the No Labels ticket, which has the possibility of changing the course of the presidential race.

Could he become president this way? Probably not. But it’s a lot more interesting than losing reelection.

A spokesman for Manchin did not respond to a request for comment.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.