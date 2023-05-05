The Koh-i-Noor and Cullinan diamonds: British crown jewels have fraught history

Where the Koh-i-Noor diamond was first pulled from the earth is unknown, although it probably came from southern India, according to William Dalrymple and Anita Anand in their book "Koh-i-Noor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond." For centuries, the 186-carat rock traveled through Central and South Asia from one empire to another: the Mughals, the Persians, the Afghans. Koh-i-Noor is Persian for "mountain of light."

But, so far, that spirit of returning what was taken has not extended to the British crown jewels — specifically to the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which will be kept out of sight during King Charles III’s coronation Saturday, and the Cullinan diamonds, which will feature heavily.

For decades, Britain has been giving back its spoils of empire: the Stone of Scone to Scotland in 1996, Hong Kong to China in 1997, and, most recently, some of the Benin bronzes, with perhaps more to follow.

By the 1810s, it had passed to Maharajah Ranjit Singh, the leader of the Sikh Empire in Punjab, a region now split between India and Pakistan. When Singh died in 1839, a years-long power struggle ensued before the throne, and the diamond, came to Singh's 5-year-old son Duleep Singh. His mother served as regent.

By this time, the British East India Company controlled the territory adjacent to the Sikh Empire and — well aware of the diamond and its value — invaded. The empire fell, and in 1846, Duleep Singh, now 7, surrendered the Koh-i-Noor to the Queen Victoria when he signed the Treaty of Lahore. Within months, his mother was imprisoned, and the boy was raised by British military “protectors.”

In London, the matte finish on the diamond did not impress, so it was recut to its current size, about 105 carats.

India has demanded the return of the diamond since Indian independence in 1947, as have Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The British government maintains the treaty was legal, even if it was signed by a child under duress. Duleep Singh did not see his mother for 13 years after she was taken away; he lived a largely sad life in England and died in 1893.

Queen Victoria wore the Koh-i-Noor as a brooch, and Queens Alexandra, Mary, and Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) wore it mounted into their crowns, according to the Royal Collection Trust. It was last seen in public at the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002.

Amid speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed this year that Queen Camilla would not wear the Koh-i-Noor during the coronation. Instead, she will wear Queen Mary's crown set with stones cut from the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality colorless diamond ever found. Other gems cut from the Cullinan Diamond are mounted on the "sovereign's scepter" and on Charles's Imperial State Crown, which will both makes appearances during the coronation.

The Cullinan Diamond does not have a kidnapped child or a head of state demanding its return attached to it. But it is still mired in some deeply unflattering British history, including violence, racism, and even concentration camps.

The history of South Africa is complex.

For decades in 1800s, imperialist Britain and the Dutch vied for supremacy, subjugating the Indigenous tribes. The discovery of diamonds in the late 1860s intensified the rivalry. Both sides pressed tens of thousands of African migrant laborers to do the harrowing work of mining. By this time, Black Africans across British- and Boer-controlled South Africa were not permitted to go anywhere without a “pass,” setting the stage for the apartheid regime of the future.

The struggle for control culminated in the Anglo-Boer Wars of 1880-1881 and 1899-1902. The second is often noted for the development of the concentration camp, but it was, at its most basic level, a fight between two white powers over which would make a fortune digging up land that it did not own.

An estimated 20,000 to 28,000 Boer women and children died in British concentration camps during the conflict; an estimated 14,000 to 20,000 Black Africans died in separate concentration camps, also maintained by the British, who won the war in 1902.

So that is how the Irish British businessman Thomas Cullinan came to open a diamond mine near Pretoria — and how, three years later, in 1905, mining manager Frederick Wells found a 3,106-carat diamond buried 18-feet underground. He named it after his boss.

Cullinan sent the eponymous diamond to London to be sold, but it was too expensive to draw serious offers.

Instead, the colonial government bequeathed to King Edward VII as a symbol of loyalty to the British crown. The diamond was cut into nine major gems and nearly 100 smaller ones. The largest, called Cullinan I or the “Great Star of Africa,” was mounted to the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross and was first used at the coronation of Charles’s great-grandfather, King George V, in 1911. At 530.2 carats, it remains the largest cut diamond in the world. The scepter made its last appearance atop Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin last year; Charles will carry it during his coronation.

Cullinan II, at 317.4 carats, is mounted on the front of the Imperial State Crown, which Charles will wear for much of the coronation. Cullinans III, IV and V — together weighing 176.8 carats — will grace Camilla’s crown. Elizabeth is widely reported to have referred to Cullinans III and IV as “Granny’s chips.”