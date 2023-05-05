Neera Tanden will head White House Domestic Policy Council

“She has 25 years of experience in public policy, has served three Presidents, and led one of the largest think tanks in the country for nearly a decade,” President Biden said in a statement. “While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programs that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my Administration and the American people well. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Neera in her new role.”

Tanden, a Bedford native, who currently serves as a senior adviser and staff secretary in the White House, has long been a fixture in Democratic political and policy circles. She will be the first Asian-American to serve as the head of the council. The White House-based office is responsible for ensuring that the domestic agenda is implemented.

WASHINGTON – Neera Tanden has been tapped as the director of the Domestic Policy Council, replacing Susan Rice who left the post late last month, the White House announced Friday.

In her new role, she will supervise a vast portfolio that includes Biden’s policies on gun control, policing, immigration and healthcare – issues on which the Biden administration’s ambition has been limited mostly to executive actions by the reality of a divided Congress.

Unlike her predecessor, whose expertise was almost entirely in foreign policy when she accepted the position, Tanden’s knowledge base has long been rooted in domestic issues.

Neither Tanden nor the White House would comment.

Tanden grew up in Bedford, Mass., a suburb northwest of Boston, as the child of Indian immigrants who divorced when she was 5. She has spoken about how the social safety net -- welfare, food stamps and housing vouchers -- helped her family get back on its feet. It also gave her insight into the policies she will now be able to shape. After attending Bedford public schools, she graduated from UCLA and Yale Law School.

Tanden advanced in Washington as a trusted aide to the Clintons, serving as associate director for domestic policy to President Clinton; she also advised Hillary Clinton on policy when she was First Lady and a US Senator from New York. Tanden later became a key aide on Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, and worked in the Obama administration on the Affordable Care Act.

An advisor to Hillary Clinton on the 2016 campaign, she has sparred in public with Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who waged a combative fight for the nomination, and his supporters, as well as others on the progressive left. She was quick to write sharp-edged social media posts during the Trump administration.

During the bitter Democratic primary fight in 2020, she urged her party to hover above the fray.

“The divisiveness of the 2016 primary campaign is seared in many Democrats’ memory, and many believe it hurt Hillary in the general election,” Tanden told the Globe at the time. “That factionalism had terrible consequences, and so reminding people of that problem, especially when everyone is focused on electability, is important.”

The domestic policy role does not require Senate confirmation, a process which thwarted her initial attempt to join the administration.

After he won the presidential election in 2020, President Biden nominated Tanden to direct the Office of Management and Budget, but her outfront social media presence was used against her early in the Biden administration.

In 2018, Tanden suggested in a tweet that Russia had helped Sanders in the 2016 primary. She also compared Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas to a vampire, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to Voldemort. Although she apologized and the tweets were deleted by the time her confirmation hearing began, she faced bipartisan opposition from senators and her nomination was ultimately withdrawn.

In his statement accepting her withdrawal from consideration for the OMB director, Biden made it clear she would stay in the fold.

“I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration,” Biden said at the time. “She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work.”

