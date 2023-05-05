‘Stunning’ revelations about Clarence Thomas unlike anything Supreme Court has seen before, legal experts say

“The revelations showcase how both wealthy and narrow interests cultivate their own relationships with justices with life tenure with the capacity to entrench or undermine policies for generations,” Robert Tsai, a professor at Boston University School of Law, said in an e-mail.

The slew of disclosures about Thomas, the most recent of which came Thursday, demonstrate a need for institutional reform and the revision of ethics rules, experts said.

As Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faces a growing number of revelations that have raised intense scrutiny over his ethical practices, legal experts say the high court has found itself in unprecedented territory, its credibility in the eyes of the public rapidly eroding.

ProPublica reported Thursday that Republican donor Harlan Crow paid for two years of private school tuition for Thomas’s grandnephew, payments that he did not disclose. The Washington Post later reported that conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo arranged for for the name of Thomas’s wife to be left off billing paperwork as she was paid tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work in 2011 and 2012.

Last month ProPublica documented that Thomas received gifts of luxury travel from Crow and that Crow purchased the home where Thomas’s mother lives, exposing the justice’s unusual relationship to the billionaire.

In response to reporting about the financial gifts, Thomas told ProPublica the Crows “are among our dear friends” and he believed that he did not have to disclose the trips.

Although the money directed to Thomas and his family by “interested political figures may be eye-popping,” Tsai said that every member on the bench “remains vulnerable to capture by special interests” and will be “until the power of individual jurists is diluted by enlarging the court, enacting term limits, and reining in the Court’s ability to block federal law.”

The disclosures have led to public outrage. Lawmakers have called for Thomas’s resignation, proposed a law that would impose a tighter ethics code on the Supreme Court, and held a hearing marked by partisan divides on the subject this week.

Mark Paoletta defended Thomas, a friend of his, in a statement Thursday, arguing that, while Thomas was helping a “child in need,” Thomas was not required to report the tuition because his grandnephew was not technically his “dependent.”

But Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics professor at New York University School of Law, said that defense was invalid and that the payments “certainly had to be recorded on his disclosure statements.”

“The gift was to Thomas himself because Thomas had legal responsibility for his nephew’s education,” Gillers said. “He didn’t adopt the great-nephew, but he did become a legal guardian of the nephew and took on the responsibility to support the nephew, including education. The money relieves Thomas of having to pay.”

The report about Leo also poses “serious concern,” Gillers said. “The idea that a person can turn on the spigot, generate substantial income to the spouse of a justice, should be troublesome to the court and to the country.”

These recent revelations have made it apparent that there are too many “loopholes and gaps in the reporting obligations that enable the justices to avoid disclosure through fine parsing of language,” he said.

“It is incumbent on either Congress or the Judicial Conference, which implements the Ethics in Government Act, to tighten the the rules, so that this effort to avoid disclosure cannot continue and we can learn what the justices may not otherwise have reported,” Gillers added.

Only 25 percent of Americans said they have “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the Supreme Court, according to a Gallup poll from last year — its lowest rating in 50 years.

But major court reform appears to be a pipe dream at the moment, especially given that it seems “the Court — or the Chief Justice [John Roberts] is unwilling to do anything,” Gillers said.

“At the very least, we need a congressional hearing in order to get the facts about how the current regime of rules has proved inadequate to serve the purpose of transparency about the behavior of the federal judiciary, and the justices, in particular,” he added.

Gillers said he expects that as attention on the powerful body widens, more information about the ethical practices of justices is likely to be divulged in the coming months.

Conservatives have pointed to incidents concerning other judges, such as Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch not recusing themselves from cases involving their book publisher.

But Nancy Gertner, a retired federal court judge and a professor at Harvard Law School, called those comparisons false equivalencies. In terms of the amount of money and nature of the support he has received, Thomas is “dimensions different than everyone else,” she said.

As a judge, Gertner said she never even let anyone purchase her a cup of coffee.

“Conflict of interest issues, the circumstances under which you recuse yourself, the appearance of impropriety — all of those are the rules that apply to every single other federal judge in the country. But not him,” Gertner said. “He’s essentially living off [Crow].”

The only comparable scenario involving a jurist on the Supreme Court is that of Abe Fortas, who resigned in 1969 amidst an ethics scandal after accepting a hefty payment from a financier later indicted for securities fraud, Gertner said. The disclosures about Thomas extend far beyond that single case, she and other experts noted.

While Gertner said she believes Thomas should resign just as Fortas did in the wake of the revelations, she acknowledged that it would take “serious political will” for Thomas to face any consequence for his actions.

That is unlikely to happen, said Gertner, though “there could be a tipping point.”

“One never knows what the next revelation will produce,” she said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.