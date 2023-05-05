Understanding interdependency of trees and people

Planting trees alone will not solve Greater Boston’s need for a more equitable tree canopy (“Boston needs more trees,” Editorial, April 30). Our communities must understand the interdependency between trees and people.

Over 25 years of caring for many thousands of trees, including more than 5,000 trees in Mount Auburn Cemetery’s 175 acres, I have learned that, like humans, trees need nurturing. Unhealthy trees can pose a risk to people and the environment, whereas healthy, well-cared-for trees offer countless benefits.

Beyond planting trees, embedding horticulture in K-12 education and legislative action to codify and fund tree planting, protection, and removal are critical ways to address disparities in access to trees and their benefits, protect our neighborhoods and trees, and strengthen people’s relationships with nature.