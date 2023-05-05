Tell us: What are you expecting from the series finale of ‘Succession’?

“Succession Sunday” will soon come to an end.
The HBO series finale is set to air on Sunday, May 28th and according to a member of the show’s creative team, the episode will be 90 minutes long.
On Wednesday, the show’s Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell confirmed the rumored run time in an interview with Variety. “It’s 90 minutes,” Britell said. “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”
Fans aren’t sure what to expect as season 4 has already come with a few plot-twists.
So, we want to know, what are you expecting from the series finale?
