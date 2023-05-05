fb-pixel Skip to main content
Tell us: What are you expecting from the series finale of ‘Succession’?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated May 5, 2023, 1 hour ago
FILE - Sarah Snook, from left, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin attend the premiere of HBO's "Succession" season four at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023, in New York. Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled a streaming service Wednesday, April 12, combining HBO programming with a mix of unscripted TV series in a push to reap more subscribers from what so far has been a muddled media merger.Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“Succession Sunday” will soon come to an end.

The HBO series finale is set to air on Sunday, May 28th and according to a member of the show’s creative team, the episode will be 90 minutes long.

On Wednesday, the show’s Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell confirmed the rumored run time in an interview with Variety. “It’s 90 minutes,” Britell said. “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”

Fans aren’t sure what to expect as season 4 has already come with a few plot-twists.

So, we want to know, what are you expecting from the series finale? Join the conversation in the comments section below.

