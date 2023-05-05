The Celtics and 76ers are facing off in Game 3 at an electric Wells Fargo Center. Follow along.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Phillies at Citizens Bank Park is at 7:05 p.m. And at 7:30 p.m., around the corner at the Wells Fargo Center, the Celtics and 76ers will face off in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

This weekend, Philadelphia is just Boston South.

Joel Embiid, the recently crowned MVP, is questionable to play for Philadelphia. Boston will be without Blake Griffin, who is out with lower back pain.

You can watch on ESPN. Follow along with the game below.

See the NBA playoff schedule and scoreboard.

