fb-pixel Skip to main content
live updates

The Celtics and 76ers are facing off in Game 3 at an electric Wells Fargo Center. Follow along.

By Gary Washburn, Adam Himmelsbach and Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated May 5, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics can retake home-court advantage in their series against the 76ers with a win Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Sign up for Garden Party, your newsletter companion for the playoffs

This weekend, Philadelphia is just Boston South.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Phillies at Citizens Bank Park is at 7:05 p.m. And at 7:30 p.m., around the corner at the Wells Fargo Center, the Celtics and 76ers will face off in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Joel Embiid, the recently crowned MVP, is questionable to play for Philadelphia. Boston will be without Blake Griffin, who is out with lower back pain.

You can watch on ESPN. Follow along with the game below.

See the NBA playoff schedule and scoreboard.

Advertisement

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe. Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

Boston Globe Today