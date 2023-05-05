Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has been defensive and combative in the playoffs

The playoffs have been another story. Matched up against Atlanta’s Quin Snyder in the first round, and now Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers in round two, Mazzulla has seen (and heard) the dark side. He’s taken heat on talk shows, social media, and in old-timey newspapers. He’s been taken to task for not calling timeouts, not making adjustments, and poor late-game inbounds plays after timeouts.

Mazzulla experienced something of a pleasure cruise in his first year as Celtics head coach. Green Teamers rooted for him to succeed and there were no brush fires as the Celtics compiled the NBA’s second-best record. Joey M finished second in voting for NBA coach of the year.

PHILADELPHIA — Joe Mazzulla is tightly wound. He is cut in the mold of Ralph Nader, Colonel Nathan Jessup, and . . . dare we say . . . Bill Belichick? He’s not likely to get the call if NESN needs someone to replace Charlie Moore, the Mad Fisherman.

Mazzulla has the favored team in this series and took responsibility for Boston’s Game 1 loss, saying, “I have to be better at play-calling, getting us into our spacing quicker. So it’s a little bit on me . . . I didn’t put them in position to win the game. So be better, and we will be better.”

The public introspection didn’t save him from being roundly roasted after the late-game meltdown. Clearly, Mazzulla heard the noise. After the Celtics thrashed Philly by 34 points in Game 2, Mazzulla ended his postgame presser with, “What, no one wants to ask about the adjustments we made from Game 1 to Game 2?”

It was a defensive, combative, weird walkoff.

The next day, Mazzulla submitted to a Zoom press conference, and mumbled, “I am the worst coach ever,” as he left the podium.

He explained the remark before Game 3 Friday in Philadelphia.

“I apologize,” said the young coach. “I had just got back from [a film session], missed an opportunity to show appreciation to one of our guys. Time with the guys is sacred in film and I had just been informed that [Marcus] Smart won the NBA Hustle Award and we went through the entire film session and I missed an opportunity to show appreciation for him. Then someone asked me about it and my eyes lit up. What an idiot. So as I was signing off, I was like ‘damn.’ And I texted him. I really love showing appreciation when guys get individual awards, especially like that one because of the sacrifice they put into it. So if I do something like that, I think I need to be better.”

There you have it. Mazzulla cares what his players think of him.

Everybody else? Maybe not so much.

“Some coaches court favor with the media and want allies,” said longtime Celtics player and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell. “Joe does not give a [bleep] what you think of him. He is not going to try to be your friend. And I love that about him.”

Rivers, who won a championship as boss of the Celtics in 2008, has been an NBA coach for 24 seasons. He went 41-41 in his first season as coach in Orlando, and lost a first-round series to the Pistons after taking a 3-1 series lead in 2003. I asked him was it was like to be criticized in his first playoff series.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been criticized,” Rivers joked. “But, listen, we were an eighth seed [in 2003]. So we were the underdog. We were just fighting to stay alive. So that’s a big difference [from what Mazzulla is experiencing]. You go through it all year and then you go through it times 10 in the playoffs. By the time you get to the playoffs, I’d say most guys are ready for it. That’s what you have to do to coach.”

Do you try not to listen?

“You do hear it,” Rivers said. “You hear everything. But you know you put in the preparation, all the work. And you have a lot of coaches. You’ve done what you need to do, so you don’t worry about it much. You worry about what you have to worry about with the players.

“Joe has a lot more pressure than I had in my first year in the playoffs. He’s taken a team that went to the Finals last year. He’s doing a fantastic job. But like me and all coaches, were going to be the guy that gets looked at when anything goes wrong. Joe has never experienced that, but that’s just the way it is. But one thing I know about Joe, he knew that when he signed on. I guarantee it.”

Mazzulla was in good spirits before Game 3, even waving off a Celtic PR person who’d declared that the press session was over. Mazzulla was asked to reflect about his meteoric rise from anonymity to a possible spot in the NBA Finals.

“I’m here because of a lot of other people, what they did, what they accomplished and the sacrifice they made,” he said, “and because of what the Celtics have done for me.”

Then he smiled.

Seriously.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.