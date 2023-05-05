Red Sox prospect CJ Liu throws seven-inning no-hitter for Double A Portland Sea Dogs

Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu threw a seven-inning no-hitter for the Double A Portland Sea Dogs on Friday, in the first game of a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks in Ohio.

Liu, a 24-year-old righthander making his fifth start of the year, walked two and struck out six, throwing 91 pitches in the longest outing of his professional career. Signed by the Red Sox as a free agent out of Taiwan for $750,000 in 2019, Liu reached Single A Salem in 2021, began 2022 at High A Greenville, and made a single appearance last season for the Sea Dogs.