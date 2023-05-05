Red Sox prospect CJ Liu throws seven-inning no-hitter for Double A Portland Sea Dogs

Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu threw a seven-inning no-hitter for the Double A Portland Sea Dogs on Friday, in the first game of a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks in Ohio.
Liu, a 24-year-old righthander making his fifth start of the year, walked two and struck out six, throwing 91 pitches in the longest outing of his professional career. Signed by the Red Sox as a free agent out of Taiwan for $750,000 in 2019, Liu reached Single A Salem in 2021, began 2022 at High A Greenville, and made a single appearance last season for the Sea Dogs.
🚨 NO-HITTER ALERT 🚨@RedSox prospect Chih-Jung Liu spins seven hitless frames in Game 1 of a doubleheader for the @PortlandSeaDogs: pic.twitter.com/7YHMRuuMkB— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 5, 2023
All told, Liu — whose fastball has reached 98 miles per hour to go with a changeup, slider, and curveball — has a 5.18 ERA in 184 innings across three seasons. He is 3-1 with a 3.65 ERA this season for the Sea Dogs, with 29 strikeouts against 11 walks in 24⅔ innings.
Advertisement
Portland won the opener at Canal Park in Akron, 8-0, with Ceddanne Rafaela and Niko Kavadas each knocking in three runs.
A year ago Friday, Brayan Bello threw the first seven-inning no-hitter in Sea Dogs history.
CJ LIU THROWS A COMPLETE GAME NO HITTER IN THE FIRST GAME OF TONIGHT'S DOUBLEHEADER 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/0SheLK3HuD— Portland Sea Dogs ⚾️ (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 5, 2023