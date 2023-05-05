EMass boys’ volleyball: With a career-high 20 kills in a thrilling win over Newton North, Needham’s Luke Lorence headlines Players of the Week

Aaron Bennett, Haverhill — With a combined 33 kills, Bennett led the Hillies to two wins against Billerica and Central Catholic.
Ryan Cole, Essex Tech — Cole posted 12 kills in Monday’s 3-0 sweep of Whitter, then came back with 16 kills to power Wednesday’s sweep of KIPP Academy.
Luke Lorence, Needham — Lorence’s career-high 20 kills were pivotal for the Rockets, who secured their 56th consecutive win in a 3-2 thriller against Newton North on Tuesday.
Gyan Mistry, North Andover — Mistry showed off his versatility in Wednesday’s 3-1 win vs. Billerica, collecting 15 kills and 14 digs.
Son Nguyen, O’Bryant — The senior setter racked up a whopping 56 assists for the Tigers when they survived Monday’s road test against Andover, 3-2.
Advertisement