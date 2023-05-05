Instant analysis: Celtics’ group effort, led by Jayson Tatum’s 27 points, produces a Game 3 win and series lead

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 23, and Al Horford made five 3-pointers and added 17 points for the Celtics. Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers, but Game 1 star James Harden was just 3 for 13 from the field for 16 points with five turnovers, drawing constant boos from the once-lively home crowd.

Boston pushed back each minor Philadelphia run and led for the game’s final 32 minutes, eventually securing a 114-102 win that gave the Celtics a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 will be in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA — On a night 76ers star Joel Embiid accepted his MVP trophy, it was once again apparent that he probably does not have enough help to get past this deep and talented Celtics team.

Advertisement

The Celtics were in control for most of the night, but did struggle to deliver the final blow. A putback by Embiid with 3:55 left pulled the 76ers within 100-96 and brought the crowd back to its feet.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

But Boston grabbed timely offensive rebounds all night, and after a Grant Williams miss, the ball landed in the hands of Horford, whose 3-pointer from the top of the key made it 103-96. A Tatum baseline jumper, 3-pointer, and two free throws helped keep the 76ers at bay, and the Celtics held on for the win.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Harden’s 45-point Game 1 eruption has seemed like a distant memory. He followed up his rough night in Game 2 with a brutal start Friday. In the first half, he was 1 for 7 from the field with five turnovers, and it appeared to get in his head. Late in the second quarter, he found space in the paint several times and passed up open looks. After doing it twice in a row, fans could be heard screaming for him to shoot. The next time, he turned the ball over. Things hardly got better for Harden in the third quarter. After a pair of awkward misses in the lane he was beaten by Brown and fouled him on a drive, resulting in a three-point play. Harden had success against Horford switches in Game 1, but since then the Celtics have adjusted successfully by having Horford simply show before retreating.

Advertisement

⋅ Boston once again picked up the 76ers’ guards and applied full-court ball pressure quite often. In addition to flustering the ballhandlers and forcing them to expend some extra energy, it ensured the 76ers offense didn’t get into its actions until late in the shot clock.

⋅ The Celtics started the game shooting 5 for 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the 3-point line. But the offense stalled after that, as Boston was just 5 for 20 over the remainder of the quarter. That helped the 76ers flip a 10-point deficit into a 1-point lead.

⋅ At the end of the first quarter, 76ers guard DeAnthony Melton heaved up a half-court shot after the buzzer sounded. The ball caromed off the backboard and toward Melton, who gave it a light kick with the side of his foot. But the ball ended up in the crowd, and Celtics forward Grant Williams quickly pointed it out to the officials, resulting in a technical foul. There was no malice in Melton’s maneuver, just an unfortunate bounce, and without Williams’s coaxing it’s probably not called.

Advertisement

⋅ Melton was involved in another end-of-quarter moment in the second. The referees said a shot-clock violation wiped away his 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left, even though it appeared to be good. That gave the Celtics a sideline out of bounds near midcourt, and Horford tossed in a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. After a review at halftime, it was ruled Melton’s 3-pointer did, in fact, count. But the advantage was already lost.

⋅ Embiid appeared to be moving better than he did in Game 1, and he had a strong first quarter, scoring 12 points. But the Celtics began to swarm and trap him more aggressively in the second quarter, forcing someone else to beat them. And with Harden struggling, this was an effective approach. Embiid scored 2 points in the second quarter. While Embiid had some good moments protecting the rim, the Celtics actually found some success hunting him with their wings early in the third.

⋅ Horford entered the night in a 3-point slump, but at shootaround Friday morning he sounded unbothered. Then he started the game 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, providing a much-needed jolt.

⋅ One day after winning the NBA’s Hustle Award, Marcus Smart in the second quarter provided a live example of that facet of his game. After Williams rushed a 3-pointer and the 76ers were set up for a fast-break, Smart swooped in and picked off the outlet pass in the backcourt. Moments later, he ended the possession with a 3-pointer. Winning plays.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.