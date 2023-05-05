NFL GM says Patriots coach Bill Belichick traded down in the draft just to mess with the Jets

But there may have been another reason coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots made the trade, according to an anonymous NFL general manager who spoke with Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post.

Gonzalez was expected by many analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr, to be selected in the top 10. The silky-smooth, 6-foot-2 cornerback dropped to New England at No. 17.

The Patriots moved down three sports during the NFL Draft last week and nabbed an extra fourth-round pick from Pittsburgh while selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

According to the general manager, the asking price for such a swap should have been a third-round pick instead of the fourth-round pick the Patriots received.

“Belichick did it just to [expletive] the Jets,” the general manager said. “He sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take.”

The Steelers picked offensive tackle Broderick Jones from Georgia with the No. 14 pick. The Jets were reportedly set on taking him at No. 15 and were “totally blinsided” by the trade, according to the GM.

“Bill will try to screw them over any chance he gets. He knew exactly what he was doing,” another anonymous executive told La Canfora.

The Jets took Will McDonald, the 2021 Big 12 defensive lineman of the year from Iowa State, at No. 15, and spent their next two picks on offensive linemen.

The Jets initially had pick No. 13, but swapped it for No. 15 in the Aaron Rodgers trade with Green Bay.

