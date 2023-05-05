Photos: Exploring the long history of the Celtics-76ers playoff rivalry

After a lull from the mid ‘80s to the early 2000s, the teams have matched up frequently as of late. This year is their third playoff matchup in the past five seasons, with the Celtics winning series in 2018 and 2020.

They duked it out 12 times from 1950-70, including seven series from 1950-61, when the 76ers franchise was known as the Syracuse Nationals.

The Celtics and 76ers have faced off in the playoffs more than any other two NBA franchises. This year’s second-round series marks the 22nd time they’ve met in the postseason.

Here’s a look back at the playoff rivalry through the lenses of Globe photographers.

After Jo Jo White gave the Celtics a lift by hitting the winner in Game 1 of a second-round series in 1977, his teammates returned the favor. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

The Celtics have had the upper hand on the 76ers, winning 14 of the 22 series, including the five most recent matchups.

The last time the Sixers beat Boston in the playoffs was in the 1982 Eastern Conference finals. Andrew Toney scored 34 points in Game 7; his reputation as a Celtics killer earned Toney the nickname “The Boston Strangler.”

The Celtics’ current winning streak in the series began in 1985, when Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish took down Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference finals.

Bird’s dramatic save late in Game 5 sealed the win, while 76ers star Julius Erving played so poorly in Game 3 that he was booed by hometown fans.

Julius Erving can't keep Larry Bird from the basket in a playoff game at Boston Garden in 1981. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

After that, the teams didn’t see each other in the playoffs for 17 years, in large part because both were rebuilding. The Celtics made the playoffs only twice from 1993 to 2001, while the 76ers missed the playoffs every year from 1992-98.

But with that futility came high draft picks. The Celtics used the 10th pick in 1998 on Kansas’s Paul Pierce, and the 76ers added Georgetown’s Allen Iverson with the first overall pick in 1996.

Allen Iverson let the Celtics hear it as the 76ers won a first-round playoff game in 2002. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

But those two stars met just once in the postseason with their original teams — a five-game first-round series in 2002. Pierce helped the Celtics advance in five games after scoring 46 points in the series clincher.

Antoine Walker (left) and Paul Pierce were pumped after dispatching the 76ers in 2002. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In the three most recent matchups, the 76ers have won just two games, taking Game 4 of a 2018 second-round series and Monday night’s Game 1 win at TD Garden.

Two all-time greats — Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell — went toe-to-toe in the 1965 Eastern finals. Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff

Hall of Famers John Havlicek and Bill Russell took a breather during the 1965 Eastern finals, a series the Celtics won in seven. Charles B. Carey/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Red Auerbach, then the Celtics coach, was whooping it up on the sideline in Game 7 in 1965. Charles B. Carey/Globe Staff

Boston Garden hosted Game 2 of the Eastern finals in 1967 — a game and a series won by Philadelphia. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

Celtics Dave Cowens (left) and John Havlicek (right) defended against 76ers great Julius Erving during the 1977 Eastern semifinals. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

Philadelphia's Bobby Jones took a tumble after being fouled by Boston's Cedric Maxwell (31) during a second-round game in 1980. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

Larry Bird and Philadelphia's Caldwell Jones bumped into each other during a 1981 game. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff





Celtics center Robert Parish kept his eye on the ball in 1981. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

Larry Bird played some tight defense on Philadelphia's Bobby Jones in 1982. Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Philadelphia's Moses Malone did his best to get a shot up and over Robert Parish in the 1985 Eastern Conference finals. Boston Globe Photo Archive

Larry Bird and Julius Erving had one of their classic matchups in the 1985 Eastern Conference finals. Boston Globe Photo Archive

Boston's Walter McCarty came up with the ball, but that didn't sit well with Philadelphia's Allen Iverson in a 2002 playoff matchup. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Celtics' Antoine Walker went to dunk it home while the 76ers' Dikembe Mutombo said, "Not in my house," during the 2002 Eastern Conference semifinals. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Celtics sharpshooter Ray Allen launched himself and a 3-pointer over Philadelphia's Evan Turner in the 2012 Eastern semifinals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Paul Pierce ran into traffic — in the persons of Evan Turner (left) and Andre Iguodala — on his way to the bucket in the 2012 Eastern semifinals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics coach Doc Rivers saluted the TD Garden crowd after a series-clinching victory in the 2012 Eastern semifinals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Philadelphia's Dario Saric (left) can't believe he is being called for a foul in the 2018 Eastern semifinals — but Jayson Tatum can believe it. Jim Davis/Globe Staf

Things got a little heated between the 76ers' Joel Embiid (left) and the Celtics' Terry Rozier in the 2018 Eastern semifinals, resulting in technical fouls for both. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Terry Rozier put some emphasis on a 3-pointer he buried to help the Celtics win Game 2 of the 2018 Eastern semifinals — a series Boston won in five. Jim Davis/Globe Staf

























Colby Cotter can be reached at colby.cotter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColbyCotter.