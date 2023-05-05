Photos: Exploring the long history of the Celtics-76ers playoff rivalry

The Celtics and 76ers have faced off in the playoffs more than any other two NBA franchises. This year’s second-round series marks the 22nd time they’ve met in the postseason.
They duked it out 12 times from 1950-70, including seven series from 1950-61, when the 76ers franchise was known as the Syracuse Nationals.
After a lull from the mid ‘80s to the early 2000s, the teams have matched up frequently as of late. This year is their third playoff matchup in the past five seasons, with the Celtics winning series in 2018 and 2020.
Here’s a look back at the playoff rivalry through the lenses of Globe photographers.
Advertisement
The Celtics have had the upper hand on the 76ers, winning 14 of the 22 series, including the five most recent matchups.
The last time the Sixers beat Boston in the playoffs was in the 1982 Eastern Conference finals. Andrew Toney scored 34 points in Game 7; his reputation as a Celtics killer earned Toney the nickname “The Boston Strangler.”
Get Garden Party
A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons.
The Celtics’ current winning streak in the series began in 1985, when Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish took down Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference finals.
Bird’s dramatic save late in Game 5 sealed the win, while 76ers star Julius Erving played so poorly in Game 3 that he was booed by hometown fans.
After that, the teams didn’t see each other in the playoffs for 17 years, in large part because both were rebuilding. The Celtics made the playoffs only twice from 1993 to 2001, while the 76ers missed the playoffs every year from 1992-98.
But with that futility came high draft picks. The Celtics used the 10th pick in 1998 on Kansas’s Paul Pierce, and the 76ers added Georgetown’s Allen Iverson with the first overall pick in 1996.
Advertisement
But those two stars met just once in the postseason with their original teams — a five-game first-round series in 2002. Pierce helped the Celtics advance in five games after scoring 46 points in the series clincher.
In the three most recent matchups, the 76ers have won just two games, taking Game 4 of a 2018 second-round series and Monday night’s Game 1 win at TD Garden.