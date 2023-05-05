Game 34: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and notes

Well, that home stand could not have been better for Boston. After dropping a game to Cleveland last Friday, the Red Sox won their next six games. Thursday’s 11-5 win capped a four-game sweep of the Blue Jays and moved the Sox into third place in the American League East.

They will look to carry that momentum on the road for a three-game series at Philadelphia.

After losing four in a row on the road to drop two games below .500 and into fourth place in the National League East, the Phillies had Thursday off before returning to action at home. They sit one game behind the Marlins and Mets in the division, and seven behind the first place Braves.