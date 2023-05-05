Game 34: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and notes

Well, that home stand could not have been better for Boston. After dropping a game to Cleveland last Friday, the Red Sox won their next six games. Thursday’s 11-5 win capped a four-game sweep of the Blue Jays and moved the Sox into third place in the American League East.
They will look to carry that momentum on the road for a three-game series at Philadelphia.
After losing four in a row on the road to drop two games below .500 and into fourth place in the National League East, the Phillies had Thursday off before returning to action at home. They sit one game behind the Marlins and Mets in the division, and seven behind the first place Braves.
Friday night’s game will mark Bryce Harper’s first at Citizen’s Bank Park in 2023. The All-Star outfielder returned to the Phillies lineup earlier this week, 160 days after he had Tommy John surgery.
Lineups
RED SOX (19-14): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (2-2, 6.75 ERA)
PHILLIES (15-17): TBA
Pitching: RHP Zack Wheeler (3-1, 3.86 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Wheeler: Christian Arroyo 0-0, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 3-12, Raimel Tapia 2-5, Justin Turner 4-8, Alex Verdugo 0-3
Phillies vs. Sale: Nick Castellanos 6-39, Josh Harrison 1-4
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers became the third-fastest in franchise history to reach 150 home runs (721 games), trailing only Ted Williams (664) and Jim Rice (711).
Notes: The Sox own the longest winning streak in the American League, and are tied with the Dodgers for the longest in the majors. … They recorded at least 13 hits in each of the four games against Toronto. … Sox starting pitchers have tossed at least five innings in 10 consecutive games. … Masataka Yoshida has a 14-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in MLB. … His last time out, Sale allowed just one run on three hits over 6⅓ innings in a 7-1 win over Cleveland. … Last Friday, Wheeler struck out seven through six scoreless innings in a 6-1 win over the Astros.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.