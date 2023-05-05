A closer look at six players who are fueling the Red Sox’ recent surge

While Boston’s starting rotation has left a lot to be desired, the Red Sox bats have delivered. Adam Duvall and Trevor Story remain out because of injuries, but the Sox are still second in MLB in runs (195) and team batting average (.274), and third in OPS (.808).

After a sluggish start, Boston is 14-6 since April 14, the second-best record in baseball over that stretch.

Following Boston’s 11-5 victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday , the Red Sox have won six games in a row and sit third in the AL East standings at 19-14.

So what exactly is fueling Boston’s recent resurgence? It’s been an intriguing mix of newcomers hitting the ground running, lineup regulars elevating their game, and a slew of youngsters taking major steps forward.

Here are six Red Sox who are fueling the surge.

Alex Verdugo, OF

After Boston’s disappointing 2022 season, manager Alex Cora had stern words for Alex Verdugo, stressing that the 26-year-old outfielder was reaching a critical stage in his development. In Cora’s eyes, Verdugo had more to give.

“He’s getting to that area in his career, where [you ask] who is he going to be?” Cora said in October. in October.

So far, Verdugo has answered Cora’s challenge.

Since slotting into the leadoff spot in Boston’s lineup, Verdugo has been a game-changer — batting .315 with 15 extra-base hits. He’s hit five home runs in just over a month. He needs eight more to match his career high of 13.

Verdugo has also delivered in the clutch multiple times for a Boston roster that leads baseball in comeback wins with 13. With his walkoff homer on Monday night against Toronto, Verdugo has three game-winning hits through his first 32 games.

Connor Wong, C

Once considered a throw-in in Boston’s trade with the Dodgers that centered around Mookie Betts, Wong has emerged as an impact player.

The 26-year-old catcher leapfrogged Jorge Alfaro in spring training as Boston’s backup catcher to Reese McGuire and hasn’t looked back.

Wong’s arm and defensive capabilities have opened the door for more reps over McGuire. As noted by Red Sox Stats on Twitter, Wong is the first player in MLB this season to reach +1.0 defensive WAR, and has already posted seven defensive runs saved in 174 innings.

Wong is also mashing, especially over the last few weeks. In his last 11 games, Wong is batting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.175 OPS. He was the hero in Boston’s 7-6 win over Toronto on Tuesday, going 4-for-4 at the plate with two solo shots.

Masataka Yoshida, OF

It took some time for Boston’s top free-agent pickup to adjust to major-league pitching.

Through his first 13 games in MLB, Yoshida batted .167 with just eight hits, but it didn’t take long for Yoshida to begin tormenting opponents. Over his last 14 games, Yoshida is batting .446 with five home runs and 18 RBI. He is on a 14-game hitting streak, and has only struck out 11 times in 104 at-bats.

Yoshida has lived up to his reputation as a refined and effective hitter, and his spray chart is already littered with opposite-field slices off the Green Monster and sharp liners down the third-base line.

Masataka Yoshida is in his first season in MLB after several years playing pro ball in Japan. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Jarren Duran, OF

After a disappointing 2022 season both at the plate and in the outfield, an extended stay at Triple-A Worcester seemed likely for Duran in 2023. But after Duvall broke his wrist just a week into the season, Duran earned another shot in the big leagues.

Duran’s speed has been his calling card, but his patient and composed approach at the plate has been night and day from his previous stints with Boston.

In 17 games, Duran is batting .417 with two home runs, 10 doubles, 13 RBIs, and a 1.139 OPS. Once Duvall returns, the Sox have a tough call to make when it comes to a crowded outfield.

Josh Winckowski, P

One of the returns in Boston’s deal with the Royals for Andrew Benintendi, Winckowski has been a steadying presence in the Sox bullpen.

With Kenley Jansen (also impressive in 2023 with a 1.04 ERA and six saves) sidelined for a few days with a back issue, Winckowski stepped up in this week’s Toronto series.

Despite logging two innings in Monday’s win, Winckowski strolled out of the bullpen the following day and recorded a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first career save. In 12 appearances, Winckowski holds a 1.61 ERA over 22.1 innings.

With Jansen, Winckowski, and John Schreiber (2.30 ERA over 16 appearances), the Sox haven’t had much of an issue in the late innings so far this season.

Enmanuel Valdéz, 2B

Acquired by Boston last August as part of a deal with Houston involving catcher Christian Vazquez, Valdez has provided plenty of offense during his short time in the big leagues.

In nine games, Valdez is batting .313 with three doubles, one home run, and five RBI. Even though the Red Sox have missed Yu Chang’s defensive capabilities at second since the infielder went down with a hand injury, a rotation of Valdez, Christian Arroyo, and Kiké Hernandez up the middle should be enough to keep Boston afloat.





Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.