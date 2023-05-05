Seniors Lucas Tan and Nick Heitman have spearheaded a revolutionary turnabout towards success at Acton-Boxborough

Freshman Jake Moorman’s ace topped off a five-set win at eighth-ranked Lexington on Monday, in a moment where seventh-ranked A-B — at 10-0, one of just four undefeated teams in the state — not only took down another terrific team, but twice fought back from being down a set. The Revolution stormed back to take the fourth set, 25-16, and the fifth, 15-7.

When the Acton-Boxborough volleyball players watched the ball sail down the line, it finished off a game where they turned the improbable into the inevitable. A season-defining win, and a microcosm of the season the aptly-named Revolution are recording.

Advertisement

“Everyone went crazy. It felt awesome,” said senior Nick Heitman, who recorded seven of his 19 kills in the fifth set. “Everyone was enjoying that moment. I don’t remember much, everyone was in the middle jumping around, screaming.”

Well, those hoarse A-B players who still had their voices were screaming. Heitman was one player who lost his voice during the match, as he strained to be heard above the loud din of the partisan Lexington crowd.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“ ‘They’ve embraced the sport . . .and have worked hard to become the best players and teammates they can be.’ Acton-Boxborough boys' volleyball coach Darren Gwin, on seniors Nick Heitman and Lucas Tan

“It’s hard to define the emotion at that point, kind of a mix of . . . A lot of different forms of happiness,” said senior Lucas Tan (17 kills in the win). “I thought we’d lose because they’re a strong team. We just played our game.”

Tan and Heitman have risen to be team leaders, after enduring a COVID-canceled season their freshman year and a 0-10 regular season to follow. Aside from a pair of postseason wins in an open playoff tournament that year, their first triumph didn’t come until April of their junior year.

Lucas Tan (above) and senior classmate Nick Heitman (below) have led Acton-Boxborough's resurgence from an 0-10 campaign of two years ago to a potential playoff contender this season. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Nick Heitman recorded seven of his 19 kills in the fifth set of a thrilling Dual County League win at Lexington on Monday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“They’ve just been staying with it and loving the sport and working hard at getting better, especially at the beginning [when] there wasn’t a lot of winning involved,” said coach Darren Gwin. “They’ve embraced the sport nonetheless and have worked hard to become the best players and teammates they can be.”

Advertisement

Heitman took an optimistic approach to the rocky start: the only way to go was up. And up they went, going 6-12 last year, which was a significant improvement from their winless sophomore season. But to be 10-0 overall and No. 3 in the Division 1 power rankings, while dropping just four sets thus far, is stunning.

“We like sharing the victory together,” Heitman said. “Not even just the people who play, the entire team, we share the victory together and attribute it together. It brings us together as a whole group.”

Under the watchful tutelage of A-B coach Darren Gwin (right), sophomore setter Parth Pawar (center) has gained a strong foothold on the position. “[Playing club volleyball in the offseason] really helped me elevate my game,” Pawar said. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Contributing to the effort are a few players who joined with little to no experience last spring, including Parth Pawar, who took over the setter position halfway through his freshman season to great success. The sophomore dealt 49 assists, expertly spreading the offense in the victory over Lexington.

“[Playing club volleyball in the offseason] really helped me elevate my game,” Pawar said. “It helped me play with other people and get different coaching. It helped me connect with more hitters and know the type of sets other hitters want. It extended my horizons and my skillset with the different type of sets I could run.”

Pawar played volleyball for the first time in 2022 during a gym class unit, and joined the team months later with a blank slate, unaware of the 0-10 season just before.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but I’m glad I did it,” he said.

When last year’s starting setter James Cui (now graduated) switched to outside hitter, Pawar took over the position and has been developing chemistry with A-B’s deep core of hitters.

“It feels honestly really really great,” Pawar said. “I consider myself really lucky to have a team this good and a team that’s really bonded together. Everyone’s super nice. Everyone’s friends first before teammates I think. The way we work together on the court helps us play better.”

Acton-Boxborough coach Darren Gwin (center) credited seniors Lucas Tan and Nick Heitman for getting the boys' volleyball program on the path to success. “Because of Nick and Lucas, we’ve been able to right the ship, and there seems to be a lot of potential and talent for future years, too,” Gwin said. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The program now has a roster teeming with 39 players across three levels. This year’s success could lead to greater participation.

“We are a program that pre-pandemic, we were having a lot of success, but we got hit hard and the past two years, wins have been hard to come by,” said Gwin.

“Because of Nick and Lucas we’ve been able to right the ship, and there seems to be a lot of potential and talent for future years, too.”

Service points

▪ No. 13 Cambridge (8-3) started its season 1-3 with three straight challenging losses to No. 6 Milford, No. 10 O’Bryant, and No. 12 Brookline. Since those defeats, the Falcons have taken flight, winning seven straight to quickly ascend the Dual County League ladder.

Coach Kelley Leary lauded the depth and coachability of this year’s team, led by senior outside hitter Isaac Wedaman and junior libero Tashi Mulug-Labrang.

“Honestly, they make coaching easy,” Leary said. “This group, they want to learn everything, and they ask good questions and they want to be students of the game. It’s just been so refreshing.”

Advertisement

Leary attributed the Falcons’ early struggles to unforced errors, but has worked to correct their mental approach

“The issue’s never been skill with them. It’s a mentality piece,” she said. “Staying focused and staying engaged, having confidence that they can do what they want.”

▪ The MIAA released its first power rankings updates for spring sports last Friday and have since updated them two more times. As of this Friday morning, Needham (4.6904) holds a commanding lead in Division 1, followed by Natick (4.0185) and Acton-Boxborough (3.4889). Westfield (4.5121), Agawam (4.0003), and North Quincy (3.8276) are the early leaders, respectively, in Division 2.

▪ The Rhody Invitational Tournament will draw several of the top-ranked teams in Massachusetts to Rhode Island College on Saturday. The field of 25 includes No. 6 Milford, No. 9 St. John’s (Shrewsbury), No. 10 O’Bryant, No. 13 Cambridge, No. 14 St. John’s Prep, No. 16 Greater New Bedford, No. 20 Haverhill, Greater Lowell, and Lincoln-Sudbury.

These games will not count towards team records or power ratings, but will be a chance for local squads to battle other top programs from Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Local college scouts are also expected to attend.

Games to Watch

Monday, No. 17 BC High at No. 14 St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m. — The Catholic Conference showdown of Eagles is the second meeting of the year, with Prep winning the first, 3-0.

Advertisement

Tuesday, No. 1 Needham at No. 12 Brookline, 3:45 p.m. — The Warriors have proven they can hang with the Bay State Conference’s best, but beating the Rockets is an otherworldly task.

Wednesday, No. 5 Newton North at No. 9 St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 5:30 p.m. — Both top-10 programs are coming off statement weeks and will look to keep up the momentum.

Wednesday, No. 7 Acton-Boxborough at No. 13 Cambridge, 5:45 p.m. — This matchup of the Dual County League’s top squads pits the Revolution, one of four unbeatens left, against a Falcons team on a seven-game win streak.

Thursday, No. 5 Newton North at No. 3 Natick, 4 p.m. — These two Bay State Conference powerhouses have hovered around the top 5 spots all spring.

Friday, No. 10 O’Bryant at No. 6 Milford, 5:15 p.m. — Two Division 2 state title contenders meet in a midseason nonleague showdown.

Globe correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this report.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.