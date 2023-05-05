Watch: Washburn, Speier, and Porter share their insights on this week’s Boston Globe Today Sports

On the Friday, May 5 edition of Boston Globe Today, Celtics and NBA columnist Gary Washburn, Red Sox reporter Alex Speier, and Bruins reporter Matt Porter joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hottest topics on the Boston sports scene.
Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.
Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.
Advertisement