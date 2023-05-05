With sharper command and increased velocity, Red Sox’ Chris Sale shuts down Phillies

Sale (3-2) went six innings before Richard Bleier, Chris Martin, and Kenley Jansen finished the game. It was the seventh save of the season for Jansen and the 398th of his career.

That’s seven victories in a row for the 20-14 Sox, their longest streak since June 19-26, 2022. They have scored 52 runs on 91 hits in the streak.

PHILADELPHIA — Chris Sale dialed up the velocity on Friday night and the Red Sox backed him with another productive game at the plate in a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jansen, pitching for the first time since April 29 because of a sore lower back, walked a tightrope in the ninth inning.

Edmundo Sosa singled with one out before pinch hitter Brandon Marsh walked on five pitches. Jansen came back to strike out Kyle Schwarber swinging at a full-count slider.

With Bryce Harper on deck, Trea Turner struck out to end it as the crowd of 43,332 groaned.

Jansen has been dominant in his first season with the Sox, allowing one run over 9⅔ innings and striking out 15.

The defending National League champion Phillies have lost five straight to fall to 15-18. The Sox have won eight of their last 12 games at Citizens Bank Park.

The Sox came out swinging against Phillies starter Zack Wheeler,

Rafael Devers had a two-out RBI single in the first inning. Two more runs scored in the third, the first when Justin Turner grounded out with a runner on third and the second when Kiké Hernández singled with two outs.

Masataka Yoshida scored one of the runs after extending his hit streak to 15 games with a single.

Jarren Duran doubled and came around on a single by Hernández and a 401-foot sacrifice fly by Triston Casas. Rookie Enmanuel Valdez drove in Hernández with a single to right field.

Wheeler allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits.

In his first appearance against the Phillies since 2017, Sale initially looked a lot like the pitcher he was that first season with the Red Sox.

He came out with high-end velocity in the first inning, hitting 98.6 miles-per-hour facing Harper and striking him out swinging at a 97.5 mph pitch.Aug

Sale had not hit 98.6 since Aug. 12, 2018. He reached 99 mph later in the game.

Nick Castellanos, the only hitter in the Philadelphia lineup with more than four career at-bats against Sale, singled to right field to open the bottom of the second but was thrown out going to second.

Sale then struck out three in a row in the third after hitting Sosa, his fastball again hitting 98.5 mph.

Harper led off the fourth inning with a tapper to the right side that Sale couldn’t scoop up. Castellanos followed with an RBI double into the corner in left field. J.T. Realmuto then lined a changeup off the wall in right field for a triple.

With the infield in, Alec Bohm tied the game with a single. After a wild pitch, Sale got the next three outs to stop the rally.

The Phillies didn’t come close to scoring against Sale again. He has allowed four earned runs on 10 hits over 12⅓ innings with one walk and 15 strikeouts in his last two starts, dropping his earned run average from 8.22 to 6.37.

Beyond the statistics, Sale’s improved command and velocity are a base to build on moving forward.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.