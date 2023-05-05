King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace

Charles thanked the well-wishers for coming, shaking hands as he slowly moved along the line.

People in the crowd screamed his name as Charles stepped from a chauffeur-driven Bentley wearing a blue suit. One person could be heard yelling “God save the king" as the British monarch approached the throng lined up behind a barricade.

LONDON — King Charles III surprised cheering fans who started gathering outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, a day ahead of his coronation , as final touches were made in preparation for an occasion that London hasn’t celebrated in 70 years .

Theresa Iredale, wearing a plastic crown, said she trembled when the king approached her after she screamed his name.

“I saw his hand coming out to mine and I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m shaking the king’s hand,’” she said.

Prince William, heir to the throne, and his wife, Kate, also greeted the public during the walkabout, talking to fans on the opposite side of The Mall, posing for selfies and chatting.

The royals made the stop after a luncheon that followed the final rehearsal for Charles' Saturday morning coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

Charles ascended the throne automatically when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. The religious ceremony of the coronation represents his formal crowning.

The celebration has been months in the making, choreographed down to the finest detail and includes a huge security operation.

His crowning takes place as some question the large expense of public funds — with no estimate provided yet — during a cost-of-living crisis that has left many Britons struggling.

The crowd outside the palace has been growing for several days, with visitors from around the world assembling to witness history as the latest monarch is crowned in a tradition that dates back more than 1,000 years.

Many of those assembled had already camped out or planned to spend the night hoping for a prime perch for the procession Saturday.

Those who only expected a fleeting glimpse of the king, were richly rewarded to get to meet him in person.

“Absolutely amazing, just surreal," said Gillian Holmes.

“My daughter said her legs were shaking, she was in shock," Holmes said. “I never ever dreamt that I would meet the king. I can’t believe it.”