Strong earthquake hits Japan; no tsunami threat

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake hit near central Japan on Friday, but officials said there was no preliminary damage and no tsunami threat.

The 6.2 quake happened in Ishikawa prefecture near the central west coast of the main Japanese island of Honshu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's earthquake information center.

Japan's Kyodo News agency reported that there was nothing concerning at a nearby nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture.