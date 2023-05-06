Bobcat attacks man turkey-hunting in Monson, police say

A man was attacked by a bobcat on Saturday afternoon while turkey hunting near the Conant Brook Dam in Monson, according to Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski.

The man, who is believed to be about 60, reported the attack to police at 1 p.m., Kozloski said. He declined transportation to a hospital after emergency responders evaluated him at the scene, Kozloski said, adding that the injuries were likely minor.

Police believe the attack was unprovoked and that the animal could have rabies, Kozloski said.