Delta flight en route to Amsterdam diverted to Boston Friday due to unruly passenger

A Delta Air Lines flight on its way to Amsterdam was diverted to Boston Friday night due to an unruly passenger, officials said.
Delta flight 134 departed Detroit at 6:25 p.m., according to flight schedules,
But it made an unscheduled stop at Boston Logan International Airport, landing shortly before 9 p.m., due to the passenger, according to Delta Air Lines.
“The flight was met on arrival at Boston Logan by local law enforcement, where the customer deplaned,” a Delta Air Lines statement said.
The airline did not specify what disruption the passenger caused. The Airbus A330-300 aircraft had 282 customers on board, the airline said.
“We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and express apologies to our valued customers and crew for experiencing this unfortunate delay in their travels,” the statement said.
Massport, which operates Logan, referred questions to Massachusetts State Police.
State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday evening.
No further information was immediately available.
