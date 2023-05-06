Hoax text sent to Malden families threatened ‘unspecified school or community,’ police say

Several families in Malden have received a text message threatening the safety of “an unspecified school or community,” Malden police said.
Police said in a statement Friday that they believe the text is a hoax, but added that officers will continue to patrol and monitor schools “as if it were true until it is proven otherwise.”
“There is currently no threat to public safety in relation to Malden schools,” the statement said.
The texts, police said, appear similar to hoax messages previously reported in other communities around the state. More than two dozen Massachusetts schools were targeted by hoax calls on March 28, the Globe previously reported.
An investigation into the threats in Malden is ongoing, police said.
