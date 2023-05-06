‘It’s the heritage, it’s the pomp, it’s the circumstance’: In Boston, local residents celebrate King Charles’s coronation

Families streamed through the doors of the official British residence in Boston as the sun rose slowly over the downtown skyline, and into an atrium adorned with flags and the consulate’s first portrait of England’s new king. The viewing parlor started to fill more than an hour before the invitation-only ceremony began at 6 a.m. with British expats and anglophiles eager to observe the livestreamed pageantry.

Decked out in festive Union Jack glasses, T-shirts, and bow ties before the first light of dawn, an intimate crowd gathered in the Beacon Hill home of the British consul general in Boston early Saturday morning to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III as monarch of the United Kingdom.

“It’s the heritage, it’s the pomp, it’s the circumstance — it’s what makes Britain Britain,” said Chris Ilsley, a British expat who lives in South Natick.

Ilsley said he moved “from Cambridge, U.K., to Cambridge, Massachusetts” 12 years ago for a job with the consulate and has since made his home in Greater Boston — “the best place in this country for a Brit to be, because it’s very European.”

Though Ilsley is now the chief executive of a life sciences incubator, he said he didn’t hesitate to wake up at 4 a.m. to return to the British residence for the coronation of Charles, 74, who takes the throne after the death in September of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.

“My entire life was with the queen, and now this is a new generation,” he said. “But there’s stability. It’s sort of comforting to know that no matter what happens, we always have the crown and the royal family to fall back on.”

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., British Consul General Peter Abbott welcomed those who arrived early to watch the procession of carriages to Westminster Abbey.

“It’s really a historic moment. There have been a couple in the last couple years, but we’re just so happy to have you,” Abbott said. “It was a bit of an experiment. We weren’t sure people would turn up, but you have!”

The mantles and tables in the viewing parlor were decorated with bouquets containing flowers representing the four nations of the United Kingdom: red roses for England, yellow daffodils for Wales, blue thistles for Scotland, and greenery to symbolize the Northern Irish shamrock, with the addition of blue delphiniums, one of King Charles’s favorite flowers, according to staff at the consulate.

Guests nibbled scones, crumpets, and miniature pork pies and sipped cups of Earl Grey and English breakfast tea, while servers brought out platter after platter of “coronation quiche” — a recipe straight from the king’s kitchen made with spinach and beans.

Abbott said he was particularly excited to witness King Charles’ coronation because of the monarch’s longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability, which was reflected in the ceremony. For example, rather than having a new set of robes and gloves made, King Charles chose to reuse the regalia of his predecessors. And the holy oil used to anoint him, which typically contains a substance found in whale intestines, was animal-free.

“There’s so much history and tradition, but this ceremony is also historic because of all the things that have never been done before,” Abbott said.

As the growing crowd took their seats in the parlor, Leslie Singleton Adam sat in the front row with a flowery red hat pinned in her hair, intently watching the start of the ceremony.

“I just feel like you can’t come to a British coronation without a good hat!” she said, adding that the topper was made by an Irish woman in the South End.

Singleton Adam, an American who lived in England for years and later married a British man, said that while “the pageantry and history is always fascinating, especially coming off the queen’s death, this ceremony is really amazing to see.”

A hush fell over the room as the coronation began, but just after 6 a.m., Jeremy Bell — better known in Boston as the Pinckney Piper, Beacon Hill’s roaming bagpiper — came bursting through the parlor and discreetly handed the consul general a bow tie made from the Union Jack, to match his own.

Heading straight for the coffee, Bell glanced briefly at the white napkins on display and pulled a package of Union Jack napkins from his pocket instead, placing one under his tea cup.

“It’s all about the Union Jack. Doesn’t matter if it’s a coronation or a regular day, you have to sport the Union Jack,” said Bell, who was born in Tidworth, England, and raised in Scotland.

Bell said he woke up 10 minutes — “no, wait, five minutes” — prior to arriving, after a late night of revelry with friends in anticipation of the coronation.

“We were over at 1928 Beacon Hill singing ‘God Save the King’ until the early hours,” Bell said. “I’m still drunk! But I believe the king would appreciate that.”

Just after 7 a.m., the crown was placed on King Charles’s head, and the crowd cheered “God save the king!” Then, pocket-sized British flags in hand, every guest stood and joined in the singing of the national anthem, bursting into applause at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Abbott closed the viewing with a letter from the king to his diplomats, thanking them for their support as he and Queen Camilla begin the next chapter in the monarchy’s history.

As guests grabbed their coats and said their goodbyes, 8-year old Augustus Brown-Howard ran gleefully up and down the stairs of the British residence.

“He set his alarm himself for 4:30 a.m. and was up and dressed before I was,” said his mother, Erica Brown. “He put on his school sweater, because he’s a student at the British International School of Boston, but he has his English rugby shirt on underneath.”

An American who married British citizen Kevin Howard, Brown said that as “a British American family, this is a moment where we see [Augustus] embracing both sides of his heritage.”

Reflecting on the ceremony, Brown said she felt hopeful for the next era of the monarchy after hearing the king’s promise to rule according to the values of his people.

“Britain’s history hasn’t always been the best, but you hope it will evolve and improve with every generation,” Howard added. “Today makes me feel optimistic about that.”

