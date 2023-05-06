Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early morning Roxbury stabbing

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Roxbury early Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

Officers found the victim in the area of Bradston and Atkinson streets around 1:56 a.m., said Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for Boston police, in an e-mail. The man was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital, Tavares said.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, his injuries were still considered life-threatening and no arrests had been made, Tavares said. Tavares did not release the victim’s identity.