Muted, blurred, or missing footage: Lawyers say police bodycam policies have ‘no real teeth’ in court

“Being able to cover or turn off bodycams, it obviates the whole point of them, which is to record everything that’s done, and then let the courts and the judges and the juries decide what is and what is not evidence,” said defense attorney David Jellinek.

While the cameras are not assumed to be an end-all solution for accountability, attorneys say changing policies would improve the transparency the cameras are intended to provide.

As the use of body-worn cameras spreads slowly across Massachusetts, lawyers say lax police department policies enable officers to muffle or obscure the camera’s view, sometimes blocking critical evidence that could be used in court.

For their part, police say their policies are comprehensive and ever-evolving, adapting to new concerns as body cameras become more widespread.

Massachusetts State Police finished outfitting troopers with the cameras in 2021. David Procopio, spokesperson for the department, said State Police have since “recorded more than 1.7 million interactions between troopers and members of the public and have provided footage in accordance with rules of discovery in all criminal cases.”

“As part of the implementation of the program, the Department enhanced its public records unit with several new hires to fulfill the expected — and since realized — high volume of requests for camera footage,” he added.

Current state police guidelines instruct troopers to wear their camera “in a manner that does not obstruct or intentionally defeat the purpose of” the policy. The policy also states cameras must “be worn in a public-facing position” and that “intentionally obstructing video recordings while allowing audio only to record on a [body camera] device is strictly prohibited.”

Procopio said officers who violate body camera regulations are disciplined accordingly, which, for any sustained violation, can range from verbal counseling to termination.

Those policies have been put to the test.

Jellinek, the defense attorney, recalled a 2021 arrest where two state police troopers pulled a man over for drunk driving. Instead of capturing the entire interaction, both troopers covered their microphones while they conferred with one another. Video footage captured by the police cruiser camera shows the troopers talking and laughing before they uncovered their microphones and continued with the arrest.

Jellinek said the footage raised immediate red flags, because it was impossible to tell what the officers were discussing in secrecy. But the department’s body-worn camera policy allows officers to pause the camera “while consulting with other law enforcement members or supervisors, as such discussions could undermine, reveal or disrupt MSP strategy or plans” and also for any other “legitimate law enforcement related reason.”

Defense attorney Jason Stelmack has also been critical of departments’ policies, particularly those without clear consequences for officers who obstruct cameras or point them away. Stelmack said he’s reviewed footage where the camera should have clearly recorded a key moment in an officer’s interaction with a civilian, but all he could see was the pavement.

While clear body camera footage can make it easy to determine whether an officer acted appropriately during a stop, attorneys say without it, allegations of misconduct quickly devolve into a debate over whose version of events is more trustworthy.

“You’d think that it could capture everything that they were doing, but for whatever reason ... it’s looking at the ground, at the exact moment that [officers] say that they saw something in plain sight,” Stelmack explained. “Meanwhile, my client is saying that [the officer] picked up a bag and searched through it.”

Criticism of body camera policies isn’t limited to just the device; several lawyers also voiced concerns about when and how footage is shared with attorneys.

Defense attorney Seena Pidani recalled a recent case where neither he nor the prosecutors knew there was body camera footage of an incident until the first day of the trial.

James Borghesani, spokesperson for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, said prosecutors request body-worn camera footage for every crime where recordings exist, and turn them all over to defense attorneys during discovery.

But Pidani said that because footage is only made available by request, and not automatically, it’s easy for recordings to slip through the cracks.

“There’s just no real teeth to this stuff. It’s insane that you could be prosecuting a case and you don’t even know that exculpatory evidence exists,” Pidani said. “You got all these policies, awesome. But what happens when an officer basically flushes all that down the toilet?”

Last month, for example, the Worcester district attorney’s office said several criminal cases linked to a major drug investigation are currently under review after multiple state troopers failed to disclose 28 recordings by hidden cameras.

”This situation came to light when one of our assistant district attorneys was made aware by law enforcement personnel of discovery materials in these cases that we were not previously aware existed,” Scott Croteau, spokesman for the office, said in a statement to the Globe. “We have informed defendants and/or their attorneys in the cases stemming from this investigation that there are potential and actual discovery issues.”

Procopio, with the state police, said “the use of covert recording technology during undercover operations” has different requirements than body cameras, and that the department is “investigating that matter and working in conjunction with the Worcester County DA’s office to address the issue.”

A representative for the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers said the organization is currently focused on supporting the widespread adoption of body camera programs across the state, and has not filed any litigation specifically pushing for tighter policies.

However, the association did send a representative to the state’s body camera task force, which authored a report with guidelines for police departments launching new body camera programs. Task force representatives also intend to push legislators to codify those guidelines in state law.

Chris Dearborn, a Suffolk University law professor and former defense attorney, noted that having any kind of policy is a good first step for departments. He pointed to the Boston Police Department’s data retention policy as a model; it requires that even recordings of seemingly minor interactions be saved for a minimum of 180 days. Where many policies are lacking, he said, is the absence of real legal ramifications for officers who fail to follow protocol.

“When body cameras are not functioning the way they’re supposed to... there’s no real teeth in terms of a remedy for the defense about what was lost,” Dearborn said. “You can try to argue about it in court and you can try to make a big deal about it, but at the end of the day, there are no real consequences. It’s completely discretionary, from the perspective of a judge or a jury, how much weight to give those cameras being turned off.”

