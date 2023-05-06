Phunk Phenomenon steps out: An inside look of what it’s like to perform at a Celtics game
We got the Phunk!
If you’ve been to TD Garden to see the Boston Celtics play, chances are you’re familiar with the performers from Phunk Phenomenon, a high energy hip-hop dance company based in Everett that commands the parquet during time-outs and at halftime.
Lil Phunk, the official Junior Dance Team for the Celtics is there most often. But throughout the season, members of Phunk Phenomenon, the adult crew, also get their moment in the spotlight.
Because of the pandemic, many members of Phunk Phenomenon had yet to step foot inside TD Garden until mid-way through this season, which now finds the Celtics battling the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA conference semifinals. For some of the performers it was their first time ever going to the Garden or seeing the Celtics play.
The Globe got a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to dance for the home crowd.
A few hours before game time, members of the troupe walked out onto the floor to get their first look at the court. Reia Briggs-Connor, the owner, director, and founder of Phunk Phenomenon, coached them through their positions — where they would need to stand to be seen by the crowd and caught by the cameras. The dancers also focused on the in’s and out’s of how much time they would have to get on and off the court to perform.
“I was just taking it all in,” said Joseph Tolson, who joined the group in 2021 and was performing at a Celtics game for the first time. “Knowing that I was going to be on the court — it was just a different level.”