fb-pixel Skip to main content

Phunk Phenomenon steps out: An inside look of what it’s like to perform at a Celtics game

We got the Phunk!

Updated May 6, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Members of Phunk Phenomenon: Tina “Tea” Samburn, Vanessa Branco, Johnna Maloney, and Mifuyu Tsuji danced together backstage as they wait for their chance to perform at the Celtics halftime show for the first time on Feb. 3.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

If you’ve been to TD Garden to see the Boston Celtics play, chances are you’re familiar with the performers from Phunk Phenomenon, a high energy hip-hop dance company based in Everett that commands the parquet during time-outs and at halftime.

Lil Phunk, the official Junior Dance Team for the Celtics is there most often. But throughout the season, members of Phunk Phenomenon, the adult crew, also get their moment in the spotlight.

Because of the pandemic, many members of Phunk Phenomenon had yet to step foot inside TD Garden until mid-way through this season, which now finds the Celtics battling the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA conference semifinals. For some of the performers it was their first time ever going to the Garden or seeing the Celtics play.

Advertisement

The Globe got a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to dance for the home crowd.

A few hours before game time, members of the troupe walked out onto the floor to get their first look at the court. Reia Briggs-Connor, the owner, director, and founder of Phunk Phenomenon, coached them through their positions — where they would need to stand to be seen by the crowd and caught by the cameras. The dancers also focused on the in’s and out’s of how much time they would have to get on and off the court to perform.

“I was just taking it all in,” said Joseph Tolson, who joined the group in 2021 and was performing at a Celtics game for the first time. “Knowing that I was going to be on the court — it was just a different level.”

— JESSICA RINALDI

Members of Phunk Phenomenon practiced at their dance studio in Everett the night before many of them performed at the Celtics for the first time. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
The night before many of them will perform at the Celtics for the first time, members of Phunk Phenomenon including Vanessa Branco (L) gathered around a phone to look at a photo of the Celtics floor to get an idea of where they would need to line up so that the crowd and the cameras could see them. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Audrianna Campbell (C) laughed as she and her fellow Members of Phunk Phenomenon were about to make their way into TD Garden to perform the Celtics for the first time. Campbell who had never been to the Garden before said, “I’m really excited and also really nervous. I heard there’s going to be 16,000 people.” Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Members of Phunk Phenomenon practiced backstage before performing at the Celtics. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Backstage Viclinepon Duangsay practiced doing crickets on the floor before he and his fellow members of Phunk Phenomenon took to the court for the Celtics halftime performance.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Vanessa Raymond held a mirror for Daniella Ward while she got ready in the vestibule leading from North Station to TD Garden. Both Raymond and Ward are members of the group Lil Phunk, the official Junior Dance Team for the Boston Celtics, so unlike the members of Phunk Phenomenon they are all veterans when it comes to performing during Celtics games.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Members of Phunk Phenomenon danced together backstage as they waited for their chance to perform at the half of the Celtics game. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Mifuyu Tsuji (L) raised her phone to take a photo as she and Audrianna Campbell (C) walked out onto the floor of TD Garden for the first time to get a look at the court where they would be performing alongside their fellow members of Phunk Phenomenon for the Celtics halftime show.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Vanessa Branco (R) looked up at the crowd as she and her fellow members of Phunk Phenomenon lined up to wait for the buzzer to end the half. Many of those in the group including Branco were performing at the Celtics for the first time. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Members of Phunk Phenomenon performed during the Celtics halftime show. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Tina “Tea” Samburn (C) slapped hand with members of Lil Phunk who lined up to cheer on their older counterparts after they performed during halftime at the Celtics for the first time. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff