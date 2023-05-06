Phunk Phenomenon steps out: An inside look of what it’s like to perform at a Celtics game

If you’ve been to TD Garden to see the Boston Celtics play, chances are you’re familiar with the performers from Phunk Phenomenon, a high energy hip-hop dance company based in Everett that commands the parquet during time-outs and at halftime.

Lil Phunk, the official Junior Dance Team for the Celtics is there most often. But throughout the season, members of Phunk Phenomenon, the adult crew, also get their moment in the spotlight.

Because of the pandemic, many members of Phunk Phenomenon had yet to step foot inside TD Garden until mid-way through this season, which now finds the Celtics battling the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA conference semifinals. For some of the performers it was their first time ever going to the Garden or seeing the Celtics play.