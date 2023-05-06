School bus drivers poised to strike in three MetroWest districts after latest meeting ends with no deal, union says

Facing the possibility of thousands of students being without transportation, officials in each of the three MetroWest districts have been working to find drivers to cover at least some bus routes.

The meeting between the union, Teamsters Local 170, and the private bus company North Reading Transportation Bus Inc., was convened by Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky following an emergency joint session of the Framingham School Committee and City Council Saturday morning.

School officials in Framingham, Marlborough, and Westborough are preparing for school bus drivers to strike on Monday as the union representing the drivers and the company that employs them failed to agree on a new contract in the latest round of bargaining Saturday.

Jim Marks, business agent for Teamsters Union Local 170, said the negotiations Saturday lasted nearly nine hours but did not result in an agreement. The union informed school officials in a letter on April 27 that its members would likely strike Monday if a deal is not reached by then.

“NRT made it clear the only reason they are here is because the Mayor of Framingham requested the parties to get back to the table,” Marks said in an e-mail Saturday night.

“As of now all districts will be on strike on Monday May 8th. Teamsters Local 170 remains available 24/7 to sit down if NRT wants to reach a fair and equitable agreement,” he added.

North Reading Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. It was not immediately clear if the sides will return to the bargaining table before Monday.

The drivers are asking for fair wages, healthcare, and retirement benefits, the union has said.

Until Sisitsky called NRT and the Teamsters together for a meeting, leaders in the affected school districts had said they were not directly involved in the labor negotiations between a private company and its employees, and therefore could not influence the matter.

In a statement Saturday, Framingham officials said the school district is in the second year of a five-year contract with NRT. The bus drivers unionized as Teamsters after NRT signed a contract with Framingham Public Schools, the statement said.

Earlier Saturday, the city council passed a vote to re-bid the bus contract for four years, beginning next fall, but the vote will expire if the strike happens Monday, the statement said.

The Framingham School Committee also voted in support of re-bidding the school bus contract, the statement said.

“The private bus company is contracted to provide 77 drivers for 77 school bus routes, but has not met that number the entire school year,” Framingham city officials said in the statement.

School officials in Marlborough, Westborough, and Framingham have been preparing for the possibility of a strike and issued contingency plans to families for students to get to school. Officials warned that an increase in families dropping off and picking up their children may lead to traffic delays.

Officials in Framingham said the strike would impact more than 5,000 students who ride the bus to school. The district expects a limited number of bus drivers will be available if the strike happens.

“Our Transportation Director is working on bus routes to accommodate as many families as possible,” the school district said in a statement Friday.

The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority will waive bus fares for Framingham students who use public transportation to get to school, the school district said.

In Marlborough, students living within a mile-and-a-half radius of their school are expected to walk. The school district has established walking zones, which can be viewed on the district’s website, that will be staffed by volunteers, school staff, and members of the Marlborough Police Department.

Students who live farther from school must be dropped off by family or friends, the district’s guidance said. The few buses that may be available will focus on areas with the highest concentration of students. The available bus routes can be viewed on the Marlborough school district’s website.

“Students will be notified if they are assigned to these limited routes,” the district’s plan says. “If you don’t receive notification of assignment to a bus route by Sunday, May 7th, please plan to walk or drive your student to school.

The district said it will bring in bus drivers for students who take a special education mini-bus to school but delays are possible as the drivers may not be regular Marlborough drivers.

School officials in Westborough released a list of temporary bus routes and pickup locations and will expand drop-off and pick-up times at the school if the union moves forward with a strike. Superintendent Amber Bock encouraged families to use the consolidated bus locations to cut back on traffic at the school.

“We are grateful to the drivers who are making it possible to provide transportation for Westborough families,” Bock said in an e-mail to parents Saturday. “As soon as possible we will return to our regular busing routes.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.