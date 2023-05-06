Sligo Pub, beloved Somerville watering hole, to close in June

The Sligo Pub, one of Somerville’s oldest and most cherished watering holes, will close its doors in June after having served customers for more than 75 years, the owners said.
The Mannion family, which has run the business since 1989, said in a Thursday statement that they reached the decision to close “after careful consideration.” They thanked their staff, “who have stuck with us through thick & thin,” and expressed their appreciation for their patrons’ loyalty and support.
“Our memories of the good times, the countless friendships, relationships, and connections that we have made will be cherished forever,” the family said. The Mannions could not be reached for comment on Saturday.
The pub’s future had been in question since its building was bought for nearly $10 million by student housing developer Scape in 2019.
The Sligo holds the oldest liquor license in Davis Square, according to its website, and though ownership changed over the years, the business has always been family-run. Tom Mannion, an immigrant from County Mayo in Ireland, has been its owner since 1989, running it with the help of his two daughters, according to the website.
Dozens of customers thanked the Sligo for the memories in the comments under the statement, posted on Facebook.
“This pub made my move to another country easier, this has been my real life Cheers and it will be so missed. The friends I’ve made and the memories will remain,” wrote Nicola Moreland.
