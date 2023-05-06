Sligo Pub, beloved Somerville watering hole, to close in June

The Sligo Pub, one of Somerville’s oldest and most cherished watering holes, will close its doors in June after having served customers for more than 75 years, the owners said.

The Mannion family, which has run the business since 1989, said in a Thursday statement that they reached the decision to close “after careful consideration.” They thanked their staff, “who have stuck with us through thick & thin,” and expressed their appreciation for their patrons’ loyalty and support.

“Our memories of the good times, the countless friendships, relationships, and connections that we have made will be cherished forever,” the family said. The Mannions could not be reached for comment on Saturday.