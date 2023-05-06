Water main break in Needham cuts water to some homes

Public works crews responded to the area of 305 Dedham Ave. to dig a hole to fix the water main, Michael Retzky, superintendent of the water, sewer and drain division of the public works department, said in an e-mail at about 7:30 p.m.

Some homes in Needham were without water Saturday evening after a 12-inch diameter water main broke on Dedham Avenue, officials said.

A few homes were without water, he wrote.

There were no reports of any flooding. Water had been shut off, he added.

There was no timeline for how long it would take to repair, he said.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.