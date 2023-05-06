Sylvia Bacon, longtime D.C. Superior Court judge, dies at 91

Judge Bacon received a law degree from Harvard University in 1956, not long after the school admitted its first female law students. She became an assistant US attorney in the District and in 1969 was appointed to oversee the office’s management, administration, legislative affairs and public relations. At the time, The Washington Post reported, no woman held a higher position in any of the country’s 94 US attorney’s offices.

The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said her cousin Sara Kambestad.

Sylvia A. Bacon, who rose early in her legal career to become the highest-ranking woman in any US attorney’s office and later served for two decades as a judge on the D.C. Superior Court, died April 29 at her home in Washington. She was 91.

Advertisement

In 1970, she was nominated by President Richard M. Nixon, a fellow Republican, to the newly established D.C. Superior Court. Judge Bacon presided over cases involving civil, criminal, juvenile and family law, among other fields, and became known, a Post reporter wrote in 1986, as "one of the court's ablest and hardest-working judges."

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Among her most high-profile cases was a long-running lawsuit in the 1980s in which gay student groups at Georgetown University demanded that the school grant them the same privileges extended to other student organizations. The university, which is Catholic, had previously denied the groups financing and recognition on the grounds of religious freedom.

The case ended with a settlement in 1988 in which the university allowed the groups access to campus facilities and university funds but did not "endorse" their activities.

Judge Bacon was repeatedly floated as a possible nominee for the D.C. Court of Appeals and was considered at least twice — in 1971, during the Nixon administration, and in 1981, under President Ronald Reagan — for nomination to the US Supreme Court. Reagan ultimately named Sandra Day O’Connor as the first female Supreme Court justice in 1981.

Advertisement

Judge Bacon retired from the Superior Court in 1991.

Sylvia Adelaide Bacon was born in Watertown, S.D., on July 9, 1931. Her father, who was trained as a lawyer, ran the Grand Forks Herald newspaper in addition to a farm.

Judge Bacon received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., in 1953. She also studied at the London School of Economics before graduating from Harvard Law School.

Judge Bacon clerked for Judge Burnita Shelton Matthews of the US District Court for the District of Columbia — the first woman to serve on a federal trial court — and received a master of laws degree from Georgetown in 1959.

She was then hired by the US attorney’s office in Washington, where, she recalled, women were discouraged if not prohibited at the time from trying criminal cases. Judge Bacon overcame the obstacle by coming into work on weekends, handling new arrests and claiming those cases for herself.

Her work helped lead to her appointment under Lyndon B. Johnson as assistant director of a presidential commission on crime in the District. Working in the Justice Department, she helped draft the federal law that created the D.C. Superior Court as the trial court of general jurisdiction for the District of Columbia in 1970.

In 1986, Judge Bacon underwent alcohol treatment after complaints from lawyers about what they described as her erratic conduct in court. The Post reported that she had suffered from pain and depression after breaking both her legs when she was hit by a car and that she was also struggling with the care of her ailing mother.

Advertisement

Judge Bacon had no immediate survivors.

After her retirement, Judge Bacon was a lecturer at Catholic University's Columbus School of Law and helped train young lawyers through the National Institute for Trial Advocacy. She was widely known for her efforts to promote the careers of women in the law.

“Her presence alone,” said D.C. Superior Court Judge Heidi M. Pasichow, a former clerk of Judge Bacon’s, “showed her energy — her focus — on paving the path.”