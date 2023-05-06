This Frankenpoem is text you can read three different ways

I first came across the idea of the immured sonnet — an invention of contemporary Russian poet Philip Nikolayev — when I was studying at UMass Amherst, from which I graduated in 2009. I was very interested in strange forms of poetry, and I find the immured sonnet the most intriguing.

A sonnet is a poem in English of 14 lines that can employ any of a number of formal rhyme schemes but usually ends with a rhyming couplet. There are 10 syllables per line.

An immured sonnet is one bound within the walls of another piece of writing. Here, I have embedded an original sonnet, “The Operating Table,” into an excerpt of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”