This Frankenpoem is text you can read three different ways

I first came across the idea of the immured sonnet — an invention of contemporary Russian poet Philip Nikolayev — when I was studying at UMass Amherst, from which I graduated in 2009. I was very interested in strange forms of poetry, and I find the immured sonnet the most intriguing.
A sonnet is a poem in English of 14 lines that can employ any of a number of formal rhyme schemes but usually ends with a rhyming couplet. There are 10 syllables per line.
An immured sonnet is one bound within the walls of another piece of writing. Here, I have embedded an original sonnet, “The Operating Table,” into an excerpt of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”
You can read Shelley’s prose and my sonnet separately, but I also intend for you to be able to read them both a third way, with my sonnet woven into the prose portion so that the entire piece flows together as one.
About my sonnet: As an operating room nurse, I’m surrounded every day by organ transplants and trauma surgery. I wanted to capture some of the imagery and sense of what my type of nursing involves.
Alex Butler is an operating room nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. He lives in Braintree with his wife and daughter. He’s on Instagram and Twitter @butlerwrites.