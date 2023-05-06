fb-pixel Skip to main content
IDEAS

This Frankenpoem is text you can read three different ways

The ‘immured sonnet’ — poetry within prose — meshes new meanings with classic ones.

By Alex ButlerUpdated May 6, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Globe Staff/Adobe

I first came across the idea of the immured sonnet — an invention of contemporary Russian poet Philip Nikolayev — when I was studying at UMass Amherst, from which I graduated in 2009. I was very interested in strange forms of poetry, and I find the immured sonnet the most intriguing.

A sonnet is a poem in English of 14 lines that can employ any of a number of formal rhyme schemes but usually ends with a rhyming couplet. There are 10 syllables per line.

An immured sonnet is one bound within the walls of another piece of writing. Here, I have embedded an original sonnet, “The Operating Table,” into an excerpt of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”

You can read Shelley’s prose and my sonnet separately, but I also intend for you to be able to read them both a third way, with my sonnet woven into the prose portion so that the entire piece flows together as one.

About my sonnet: As an operating room nurse, I’m surrounded every day by organ transplants and trauma surgery. I wanted to capture some of the imagery and sense of what my type of nursing involves.

Immured sonnet by Alex Butler/Globe staff photo

Alex Butler is an operating room nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. He lives in Braintree with his wife and daughter. He’s on Instagram and Twitter @butlerwrites.