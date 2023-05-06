Seeking: another presidential candidate. Apply within.

Group is laying the groundwork in individual states for a moderate third option

No Labels is cochaired by Ben Chavis, an iconic leader of the civil rights movement who served as a youth coordinator for Martin Luther King Jr. The group is committed to avoiding becoming a spoiler in the race. The goal is to give a voice to moderates on both sides who want our leaders to focus on actually getting things done.

Ken Slaughter

Worcester





Ranked choice in the primaries could bring us away from the fringe

How is it that out of a country of more than 331 million people, we could end up with a rematch between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden? Jeff Jacoby outlines many of the causes and symptoms but ignores the obvious solution: preferential or ranked-choice voting for the primaries.

In 2016, Trump won primary elections with a core of rabid followers against a field of more moderate conservatives who together divvied up the majority of votes.

Just a guess, but I suspect Trump would have been far down in the final tally with ranked choice then and would be again in 2024.

In contrast to the general election, where the finality and clarity of an A-or-B choice is paramount, primaries should be a process for defining and refining positions and policies and, simply, seeing who is up to the job.

Absent the proverbial smoke-filled room of party elders making candidate sausage of policy and electability, ranked-choice voting is the best way to promote candidates who are not as beholden to the fringe edges of their parties.

Mark Lohr

Jamaica Plain





Many may disapprove of both Biden and Trump, but only one is truly disreputable

In Jeff Jacoby’s column about an election rematch between President Biden and Donald Trump, his characterization of both as “two of the most uninspiring, second-rate presidents ever elected” stretches both fact and reason.

One is only a little over halfway through his term, and in his first year in office he was able to get major legislation passed. His political reputation was established by more than 35 years as a US senator and eight years as vice president. Hardly mediocre.

The other made his political reputation by spreading the lie that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. He became known to many people through his TV show, which featured him “firing” someone every week. His presidency will be remembered for setting new lows for lies and a record for impeachments.

Something seems distorted here.

Also, Jacoby’s column makes no mention of the concept of decency.

Kevin Dunn

Marshfield





Jeff Jacoby needs more perspective when it comes to comparing presidents. To refer to both Joe Biden and Donald Trump as “uninspiring, second-rate presidents” implies an undeserved equivalence between the two. Biden may be uninspiring and second rate, but he is certainly not a twice-impeached insurrectionist serial liar who has destroyed our country’s faith in free and fair elections and who is currently under indictment.

James Gaffey

Groton, N.H.