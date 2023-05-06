They started the AI revolution without us

US Representative Ro Khanna’s call for public-private partnerships to help prepare citizens for the high-tech jobs and opportunities ostensibly promised by artificial intelligence sounds reasonable at first glance‚ but it fails to examine the economic system that tends to favor the corporate class at the expense of the rest of us ( “Prepare for the AI revolution,” Opinion, May 2). How can one expect the public interest to benefit from Google financing a program like TechWise? These students and mentees are more likely to be trained to enhance the interest of Google and its counterparts in the corporate class. Google is going to demand more bang for its buck.

Advertisement

Khanna’s collaboration with Google in facilitating this program shows that the Democrats are not much different from the Republicans in pushing the economic agenda of the elite. We can expect to see a greater concentration of wealth into fewer and fewer hands at the expense of the rest of us.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

TechWise, which seeks to train and place students in well-paying tech jobs after graduation, should be enacted as a public trust with a short leash on the private corporations. The commercialization of our society constitutes a threat to our democracy. Entrepreneurs and start-ups speak the “up from the boostraps” rhetoric to the rest of us while they enjoy generous tax breaks and government subsidies.

Before we eagerly jump into the deception of a so-called technotopia, we should be raising questions about who benefits.

Dana Franchitto

South Wellfleet





Free-speech crowd may object, but the bots must be fact-checked

As useful as artificial intelligence can be, it can be quite dangerous in the hands of those who would use it for ill. And there are plenty of bad actors. As advocates of free speech in a democratic society, we may need to give up certain First Amendment rights if our society is going to survive. Much like a byline in a newspaper or magazine article, AI publications of all types ought to be clearly identified. We must know the source of an AI publication, especially if it might be a lie or an otherwise phony copy of something else.

Advertisement

We cannot let lies go unanswered. There is just too much at stake, including elections, and therefore the future of our society. The same rationale would need to be applied to the most basic of communications, including e-mails.

Identification of sources should be enforced by legislation. Anything that is not source-identified must not be allowed online. This restriction will alarm free-speech advocates, but regulation is crucial. Technology is outstripping our ability — politically, intellectually, and societally — to control it. True authors of any writing, whether songs, poetry, educational articles, editorials, or books, must be protected.

In the computer age, anybody can say anything and then hide behind a veil of anonymity, with no fear of retribution, for spreading false news or dangerous lies cloaked as truths. A new age is here, and we must confront it now.

Andy Voikos

Barnstable





US Representative Ro Khanna’s May 2 op-ed seems to say that AI can be used to train people for future jobs in technology. It goes on with details of the cost of training various numbers of people and how these folks will be placed in tech jobs all around the country.

But nowhere does it explain what this training looks like. Lots of generalizations, no details.

Advertisement

Did Khanna produce the piece after making an inquiry to ChatGPT — something like “How can AI be used to train future tech workers?”

Eli Bortman

Peabody