In 2-0 series hole against Hurricanes, Devils ready to make lineup changes

That’s just one move. The real surprise is the insertion of 19-year-old defenseman Luke Hughes into a lineup that is led by his 21-year-old brother and budding superstar, Jack .

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek probably will return to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon for the first time since being replaced by Akira Schmid after losing the first two games of the first-round series against the rival New York Rangers.

With his team down 2-0 again, New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff is shaking things up in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Luke Hughes is going to replace defenseman Ryan Graves, who sustained an upper body injury in Game 2 on Friday night.

“If I get the opportunity I am very prepared and very ready,” Luke Hughes said after staying late after practice ended to work Saturday with the power-play unit.

If he had been told he was playing, he didn’t let anyone know.

Ruff, who usually does not disclose lineup changes the day before the game, was surprisingly open. He said Luke Hughes is going to play and there is a possibility that Vanecek will return. Ruff’s voice clearly indicated his No. 1 goaltender was more than a possibility.

Jack Hughes was looking forward to playing with his brother in the playoffs

“He’ll be a guy that can move the puck in and out of the zone and get us moving fast,” Jack Hughes said of his brother.

“We know he is going to skate,” Ruff added. “He got a little taste at the end of the year. I really feel his skating will help us, so I am excited to see him get in and play.”

While Luke Hughes clearly has talent and skating ability, he is a novice in the NHL. He signed with the Devils on April 8 after Michigan lost in the semifinals of the NCAA Frozen Four. New Jersey’s top draft pick in 2021 (No. 4 overall) played in the final two games of the regular season, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of the finale against Washington.

Schmid also was somewhat untested when he was thrown into the lineup in Game 3 against the Rangers. He had appeared in 24 regular season games over the past two seasons with New Jersey, splitting both seasons between the parent club and its top farm team at Utica (AHL).

All the 22-year-old netminder did over the rest of the series was post a 4-1 record, allowing two goals in his wins and recording two shutouts, including one in the deciding Game 7 at the Prudential Center.

Vanecek had struggled in the first two games against the Rangers, who outscored New Jersey, 10-2.

Carolina has outscored New Jersey, 11-2, collecting nine even-strength goals. Ruff said his team has been reckless with its coverages against the Hurricanes. He hopes returning home for the next two games sparks his team and get his players to take their game to another level.

“We haven’t played our best,” Jack Hughes said. “We did it again and dug ourselves a hole and now’s the time we have to work our way out of it.”

Jared McCann back on the ice

The Kraken welcomed leading scorer Jared McCann back to practice on Saturday, but coach Dave Hakstol doesn’t expect the forward to be available for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series against Dallas on Sunday.

McCann has been out since getting hurt early in Game 4 of Seattle’s opening-round series against Colorado on a hit from Cale Makar that drew a one-game suspension. McCann’s injury has not been disclosed, with Hakstol only saying that he’s working through his “injury protocol.”

Hakstol said McCann skated a couple of times while the team was in Dallas for the first two games against the Stars. But Saturday’s optional skate with McCann in a red no-contact jersey was his first stint back with his teammates.

“We’ll just keep progressing. I don’t really have an update other than the fact that he’s on the ice and he’s able to be out there with the optional skate today, which is a really good step for him,” Hakstol said. “We’ll just continue progressing. Nothing imminent in terms of return.”

McCann led Seattle with a career-high 40 goals and 70 points during the regular season. He was held without a goal and had just one point during the series against Colorado before getting injured in the first period of Game 4 against Colorado when he was hit by Makar after the puck had gone out of play.

“He’s going to jump back in at a very high level. So first things first, we’re going to make sure his health is where it needs to be and then he’s got to be ready to get into the lineup,” Hakstol said. “Like I said, it’s a step by step process.”

Tye Kartye was called up from Coachella Valley of the AHL to take McCann’s spot and has scored twice in his five games playing on a line with Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers.