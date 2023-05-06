A’s broadcaster apologizes after apparent racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper apologized after uttering what sounded like a racial slur while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California before the A's played the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.

Later in the game, Kuiper apologized on the air without getting into specifics.