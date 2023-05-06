EMass tennis: Wellesley’s first doubles duo of Molly Plenge and Sharon Welburn remain unbeaten to headline Players of the Week

Andrea Bilic, Winchester — The freshman cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at first singles to help guide the Red & Black (10-1) past Wakefield, 3-2, for a Middlesex victory.

Ben Catalano, Cape Cod Academy — The freshman posted a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories at third singles to help power the Seahawks (8-1) in wins over Falmouth and St. John Paul II.

Aahan Mehra, Lexington — The senior battled back from a first-set loss to earn a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 win at third singles, clinching a 3-2 victory for the second-ranked Minutemen (12-0) over St. John’s Prep in Friday’s marquee matchup between unbeatens in the top five.