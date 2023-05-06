fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMass tennis: Wellesley’s first doubles duo of Molly Plenge and Sharon Welburn remain unbeaten to headline Players of the Week

By Brad Joyal Globe Correspondent,Updated May 6, 2023, 42 minutes ago

Andrea Bilic, Winchester — The freshman cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at first singles to help guide the Red & Black (10-1) past Wakefield, 3-2, for a Middlesex victory.

Ben Catalano, Cape Cod Academy — The freshman posted a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories at third singles to help power the Seahawks (8-1) in wins over Falmouth and St. John Paul II.

Aahan Mehra, Lexington The senior battled back from a first-set loss to earn a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 win at third singles, clinching a 3-2 victory for the second-ranked Minutemen (12-0) over St. John’s Prep in Friday’s marquee matchup between unbeatens in the top five.

c The first doubles tandem earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory to help anchor the 10th-ranked Harborwomen (7-0) in a 4-1 win over Patriot League rival and 15th-ranked Duxbury.

Cam Peterson, Xaverian The freshman sensation dazzled at first singles with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win that helped guide the Hawks (4-3) to a 5-0 victory over Catholic Conference foe Catholic Memorial.

Molly Plenge and Shannon Welburn, Wellesley — Plenge, a senior, and Welburn, a freshman, remained undefeated at first doubles, capping off a 3-0 week with a 6-2, 6-2 victory the helped lead the third-ranked Raiders (9-1) past No. 8 Andover on Friday.

