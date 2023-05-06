Forte, the morning-line favorite, scratched hours before Kentucky Derby

The bruise began Wednesday, Repole said in interviews to several media outlets around Forte's barn. Public doubt welled up Thursday when Forte had a slight misstep during a gallop. The video footage that circulated helped fuel questions which trainer Todd Pletcher had fielded with his customary calm while indicating the plans remained unchanged. When the decision came Saturday around 9 a.m., it became the fifth scratch of a Derby entry since midday Thursday, and it marked the first hard news in the near-perfect career of a colt who had won six of seven races and five in a row, including the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November and the Florida Derby last month.

The spate of Kentucky Derby withdrawals reached a groaning peak on Saturday morning when race favorite Forte scratched after a morning of jogs and deliberation. It ended two days of speculation during which Forte’s connections predicted he would run, and it epitomized an overriding sense of caution during a run-up in which four horses have died at Churchill Downs, one in training and three in racing.

When a questioner this week noted Forte's ideal path thus far, Repole replied, "There's no perfect in this game."

The scratch, though mandated by the state veterinarians, followed closely upon another statement of concern about equine safety. Churchill Downs on Thursday afternoon suspended indefinitely the trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., because two of his horses, Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, had collapsed and died during and after races on April 29 and Tuesday. The track said it had acted proactively "until details are analyzed and understood." This 149th Kentucky Derby has become the second in a row without the star trainer Bob Baffert, who received a two-year suspension from Churchill Downs in June 2021 after his apparent Derby winner that year, Medina Spirit, tested positive for an excess level of a legal drug that must clear a horse's system by race time.

Forte's departure as a 4-1 choice threw the race odds into wildness, leaving as possible favorites the Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire and the Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice, another trainee of the training giant Pletcher. It reduced the field to 18 horses, including all three alternates who stepped up given the earlier scratches of Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move (with an elevated temperature), Wood Memorial winner Lord Miles (as part of Joseph's suspension), the Japanese horse Continuar (for overall lack of fitness) and the Santa Anita Derby third-place finisher Skinner (with an elevated temperature). It became the first Derby with five scratches since 1936, when 14 horses ultimately ran.

It's believed the most scratches happened at the 1933 Derby, when soaking rains made a sopped track and scared off nine entries. That's the famed year when the two front-running jockeys, Don Meade on Brokers Tip and Herb Fisher on Head Play, brawled with each other from atop their horses in the stretch.

Thirteen Derbies this century have run with a number of entries below the allotted 20, while 10 have run with a full 20.

Forte’s exit marked the second time the fate had hit Pletcher, who has entered 62 horses in the Derby since 2000 and has won in 2010 (Super Saver) and 2017 (Always Dreaming), and Repole, who won the Belmont Stakes last June in a personal breakthrough (Mo Donegal). It follows upon the 2011 Kentucky Derby when Uncle Mo, the second choice that Saturday morning, scratched with an illness veterinarians struggled to identify at that time. “I don’t know what [the problem] is,” Pletcher said in a news conference that morning, and the best veterinarians in the world don’t know what it is. It’s very, very, very, very, very disappointing.”

This scratch, however, comes in an era of greater scrutiny of the horse racing industry as it struggles to account for its record of equine safety. That environment has intensified an old stress among horsemen and horsewomen, which Repole noted earlier this week. “I think there’s that internal side, that inside view, it’s almost like the ‘Hard Knocks’ of horse racing where, you know, where, when Forte works at 5:30 a.m., I’m up at 3:30. [Pletcher] doesn’t sleep the night before,” he said, soon adding: “You hold your breath a lot. You get to the race. If you’re lucky to win, then you breathe again, for about 48 hours.”

He went ahead and concluded then, of Forte: “He’s a great horse, no matter what he does the rest of his career. He’s already got that level of greatness. Two-year-old champ, four out of five, 2-for-2 this year, Florida Derby Grade I winner, six for seven. This is a special horse.”