Grant Williams reacts to being accidentally injured by Joel Embiid: ‘I really got curb-stomped.’

With five minutes remaining and the Celtics leading, 100-92, Williams and teammate Jaylen Brown both reached out to cut off a pass from Sixers guard James Harden. The two Celtics ended up on the floor, causing Joel Embiid, the intended recipient of the pass, to attempt to jump up over them. On his way down, however, Embiid inadvertently landed on the back of Williams’s head, sending his face straight into the floor.

“Damn, I really got curb-stomped,” Williams said, upon watching a replay.

PHILADELPHIA — Just over midway through the fourth quarter of Friday’s Celtics-76ers NBA playoff game, forward Grant Williams felt his face crash right into the court.

“When I saw Grant get his head stepped on by a 300-pound individual — to see that live was crazy,” Brown said. “It was probably the craziest thing I’ve seen on the basketball court.”

Officials whistled Brown for a foul on the play.

Williams immediately grabbed his mouth, which started bleeding, and checked out of the game.

“It happens, man,” Williams said. “He was falling backwards. I’m just thankful he didn’t fully, like, just lean his weight onto it. Because he definitely got me pretty badly. But then I think he felt he landed on something, so he picked his foot up.”

Williams didn’t stay on the sidelines long. Following a brief cleanup by the trainers, he re-entered the game and didn’t skip a beat, locking back in on his defensive assignment to contain Embiid.

“He can handle it,” said coach Joe Mazzulla.

Embiid later apologized to Williams for the incident and reassured him there was no bad intention. Williams chalked up the sequence to playoff basketball.

“It was just a bang-bang play,” he said.

Williams, who played 23 minutes in Boston’s 114-102 victory Friday, certainly has earned the respect of his teammates. After not playing significant minutes in the first round against Atlanta, he has earned a much more prominent role this series.

Brown praised Williams’s willingness to embrace the situation, along with the toughness he displayed Friday.

“Grant is a true professional,” Brown said. “To now play more in this series and accept that challenge and put his life on the line for it — you see his head smashed into the court and he got back up with a smile on his face — that’s Grant Williams.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.