Jimmy Butler comes back from sprained ankle and slips in 28 points as Heat claim 2-1 series lead over Knicks

Duncan Robinson opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, giving Miami an 11-point lead — and the lead remained double digits the rest of the way.

Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Miami and Kyle Lowry added 14 points as the Heat never trailed.

Jimmy Butler returned from his sprained ankle to score 28 points, Max Strus added 19, and the Miami Heat topped the New York Knicks, 105-8, on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Jalen Brunson scored 20 for New York, which got 15 from Josh Hart, 14 from RJ Barrett and 12 from Immanuel Quickley — who left midway through the fourth quarter after appearing to twist his left ankle. Julius Randle added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks.

Game 4 is Monday.

There was even a Heat-Knicks dustup under a basket, just like the good ol’ days of the teams’ playoff rivalry — though this one was nothing like P.J. Brown flipping Charlie Ward in 1997 to start a bench-clearing mess that led to suspensions, or Jeff Van Gundy tugging on Alonzo Mourning’s leg in 1998.

This one, such as it was, happened with 14.7 seconds left in the third, after a basket by Quickley got the Knicks within 87-70.

Randle and Cody Zeller got tangled as they fought for rebounding position. Randle ended up getting shoved to the floor, Isaiah Hartenstein took offense and shoved Zeller, Caleb Martin took offense and shoved Hartenstein, and it took about five minutes to sort out a mess that lasted for about five seconds.

The final tally: offsetting technicals on Zeller and Hartenstein, plus a technical on Martin. Randle missed the free throw. And right after it happened, Butler was dancing a bit, enjoying the aftermath of the show.

“Much ado about nothing,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Butler missed Game 2 with his ankle sprain and limped at times in the second half Saturday, but was effective throughout. He had 10 points in the opening quarter as Miami set the tone on both ends; the Heat made 10 of their first 15 shots, the Knicks missed 13 of their first 17, and it took until midway through the second quarter for New York to make a shot from anywhere other than the paint. Udonis Haslem (stomach illness) missed the game. It was the 224th Heat playoff game of his 20-year tenure; he’s played in 148 of those, but this was his first postseason instance of being listed as inactive.

Devin Booker’s 47 points give the Sun a chance against the Nuggets

Devin Booker has carried a massive offensive load for the Phoenix Suns in these playoffs, averaging more than 35 points per game despite defenders draped all over him in most games.

Faced with a nearly must-win game on Friday night, he somehow did even more. Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets, 121-114, to cut Denver’s lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

“It’s all I know, this is all I dreamed of as a kid,” Booker said. “I’ve dedicated a lot of my life, moved away from my family when I was young, to pursue being in these moments.”

Booker had another ultra-efficient scoring night, shooting 20 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Durant shot just 12 of 31 from the field, but made 14 of 16 free throws.

“They knew what we had to do to win this game,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

The Suns will try to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix.

The Suns took a 90-88 lead into the fourth quarter, retaking the lead after the Nuggets erased a 15-point halftime deficit. Phoenix scored the first 9 points of the fourth — including the final 2 on Durant’s fast-break dunk — to push their advantage to 99-88.

They wouldn’t trail in the fourth quarter. Durant started 1 for 9 from the field but made 11 of his final 22.

“It’s frustrating not making shots, because that’s what I’m paid to do,” Durant said. “But there also comes a time when you’ve just got to figure it out and push through it.”

Denver’s Nikola Jokic — who finished second in the MVP voting on Tuesday to Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid — finished with 30 points, 17 assists, and 17 rebounds.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 32 points, while Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points and 12 rebounds. Murray said he was disappointed he didn’t contribute more down the stretch.

“I had some great looks at the end of the game and that would have kept us right there,” Murray said. “I feel like they pulled away because of that. I have to be more locked in, more relaxed down the stretch.”

Denver coach Michael Malone said his team played well at times, but that the defense against Booker was “unacceptable.” Booker repeatedly got near the rim for short jumpers or layups, which contributed to the 20 of 25 shooting night.

“I wasn’t a math major but that is a really high percentage,” Malone said. “We have to be a lot better.”

The Suns put Cameron Payne in the starting lineup to take the place of 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, who suffered a strained left groin in the Game 2 loss and didn’t play on Friday. Payne — a playoff hero for a few games two seasons ago when Paul was out — scored 7 points, including a big 3-pointer early in the fourth.

Williams also shook up the bench rotation, giving Terrence Ross, Jock Landale and TJ Warren more minutes. Landale finished with 6 points and nine rebounds, while Warren hit a couple crucial buckets in the final minutes to help the Suns keep the lead.

Booker scored 27 points in the first half on 12-of-15 shooting to push the Suns ahead, 67-52, by halftime. Durant added 21, including 11 points on free throws.

It was a tough night for Suns starting center Deandre Ayton, who finished with just 4 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes.

Ayton was so ineffective that Williams benched the former No. 1 overall pick in favor of Landale, who was providing much more energy and rebounding. Booker said it’s his job to help Ayton push through the tough times.

“That’s life,” Booker said. “We’ve been around long enough to understand that not every night is going to be your night. It’s doing other things to make up for it. ... Energy and effort always has to be high, especially around this time. You can’t get flustered, you can’t get in your own head. I could see that a little with him today, so it’s my job to pump him up.”