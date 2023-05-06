The lineup looks different, but the results are the same for undefeated Brookline boys’ tennis

But with Devaiah’s graduation and last year’s second singles player, Aarush Admala , moving to California, Brookline has taken on a new look. Now with four sophomores in the starting lineup, the Warriors are embracing depth to maintain the program’s high standard.

The Warriors compiled 82 consecutive victories and three straight Division 1 championships starting in 2018, before finally falling to Acton-Boxborough in last year’s state title match. Much of that streak was anchored by Jayanth Devaiah , who was undefeated at first singles across his entire high school career and did not drop a set last season.

While a 12-0 record and No. 1 ranking appear to be business as usual for Brookline boys’ tennis, the formula looks a bit different for the perennial powerhouse.

“Every match last year, we would essentially come in with a 1-0 advantage because of Jayanth. We had a guaranteed win at first singles,” said sophomore Ravin Bhatia, who plays first doubles alongside his identical twin, Kiran. “And now since we don’t have that anymore, everyone else has to work that much harder just to be able to contribute to wins for the team.”

Devaiah set a high bar for any successor, but the spotlight was further amplified when his younger brother, sophomore Deven Devaiah, earned the Warriors’ first singles role ahead of this season. After playing second doubles as a freshman, the younger Devaiah is 7-3 at first singles.

“I’ve lived with the comparison of our games for so long,” Deven said. “I’m used to having to take over for really good players at every level of tennis I’ve played at, so even though it was my brother, it wasn’t much new for me.”

Neck and neck with the younger Devaiah atop the lineup is junior Dhevin Nahata, who is 8-0 at second singles after playing third singles a year ago. In addition, sophomore Peter Khudyakov (6-2) is at third singles after missing nearly all of last season because of a knee injury.

“They recognized this was going to be a challenge, and they knew that we were going to have to win differently and people were going to have to step up,” said third-year coach Mike Mowatt. “We’re not always going to have a win at No. 1. And we’re going to have to rely on doubles to carry us through some of the matches.”

Already this season, Brookline has 3-2 wins over Wellesley (9-3) and Duxbury (7-1). In the Duxbury match, clutch victories by the Bhatia twins at first doubles (6-1, 6-2) and senior cocaptains Owen Eskey and Jacob Kapusta at second doubles (7-6, 6-4) helped seal the victory.

“When we have these 3-2 matches like the Duxbury game, where everything kind of hinges on the very last match, as a doubles player it just makes it really exciting,” said Kiran Bhatia. “We obviously want to win every match [regardless of the team score], but you know the stakes are higher.”

Though most of the starting lineup is new to their roles, nearly all got their first taste of playoff tennis last season, and also their first experience handling a defeat.

“I think we’re definitely more hungry and more driven, especially during practice,” said Nahata. “I mean, a little bit last year, we would not have enough intensity. And I think after losing that match [in the state final], it sort of showed us that we need to put in 100 percent every single practice.”

And while the program’s recent track record has given the current group valuable experience, the Warriors’ young nucleus is eager to prove they can succeed as the leading forces.

“We do have a reputation to uphold as a really high-level athletic program here at Brookline High School,” Deven Devaiah said. “But I think that we’re making our own name, and our own team.”

Extra serves

▪ The Dover-Sherborn girls’ team was the Cinderella story of last season, upsetting its way from an 8-6 regular-season record and No. 13 seed in Division 3 to the state’s final four. This year’s team is building on that success, notching a 10-0 record.

The Raiders’ leap has been powered by an influx of three freshmen into the starting lineup — Leah Hills (9-1) at third singles, and Mia Greibel and Caroline Mahoney (8-2) at first doubles. Returning starters Claire Carrey (8-2) and Izzy Lefevre (8-1) have shined at first and second singles, respectively.

“With this group, especially in terms of the new players that didn’t have a ton of years playing competitive tennis, it was really all about coming up with a partnership and chemistry that worked between the players,” said coach Karen Raymond.

▪ The Somerset Berkley boys (8-2) have rolled through most of their South Coast play but haven’t been able to overcome league-leading Apponequet (10-0), who have handed the Raiders both of their losses, including a 3-2 defeat Thursday.

And while the teams are rivals, their coaches go way back: Apponequet’s Nate Eleuterio played under Somerset Berkley’s Doug Chapman from 2002-05, and is a member of the Somerset Berkley Hall of Fame for his achievements in tennis and soccer.

“It’s definitely a rivalry,” said Chapman, who’s in his 45th year. “But a friendly rivalry, for me at least.”

▪ Fresh off a trip to the Division 2 semifinals, the Bishop Stang girls (8-0) have continued their upward ascent under first-year coach John Sargent.

Juniors Lexy Wynn (7-1) and Sarah Pothier (8-0) have excelled at first and third singles, respectively. But the Spartans’ biggest addition is freshman Katherine Johnson (8-0), rounding out a formidable top three that Sargent feels confident pitting against any Division 2 team.

“You could say we really have two No. 1s, because [Johnson] is just such a solid player already at this age,” Sargent said.

Globe correspondent Brad Joyal contributed to this report.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.