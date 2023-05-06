Mage races to Kentucky Derby victory amid more horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length on Saturday, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race.

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before holding off Two Phil’s in the stretch while covering 1¼ miles in 2:01 3/5 under Javier Castellano. The Hall of Fame jockey snapped an 0-for-15 skid in the Derby. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

Forte, the early favorite, was scratched in the morning with a bruised foot, one of five horses that dropped out in the days leading to the race.