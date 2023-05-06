Make that eight straight wins for the Red Sox, who beat the Phillies again in Philadelphia

The Sox beat the Phillies again, 7-4, at Citizens Bank Park as Rafael Devers had three hits and drove in two runs.

There were plenty of smiles and laughs as they talked, and why not? This weekend has so far been a rousing success for visiting teams from Boston.

PHILADELPHIA — Red Sox manager Alex Cora received a visit from Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla during batting practice before Saturday night’s game against the Phillies.

Tanner Houck will be on the mound Sunday afternoon with the Red Sox seeking a three-game sweep.

Mazzulla won’t have time to stop by the ballpark. His team plays the 76ers later in the day in Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Sox (21-14) have won eight games in a row for the first time since June 25-July 2, 2021, and 16 of 22 overall. They have not won nine straight since a 10-game streak in July 2018.

Philadelphia (15-19) has lost six in a row. The Sox have won nine of their last 13 road games against the Phillies.

Kenley Jansen picked up his second save in as many nights. He has eight on the season and 399 for his career.

Only four hitters in the Sox lineup had faced Phillies starter Bailey Falter before Saturday and that was for a total of four at-bats. It looked like it, as the lefthander was perfect through three innings on 37 pitches and had a 1-0 lead.

But Falter didn’t get through the fourth inning, giving up five runs on six hits.

Rob Refsnyder, who only starts on occasion but always produces, led off with a single to left field. Alex Verdugo, back in the lineup after a two-day break because of a stomach bug, doubled to right. Justin Turner then walked to load the bases.

Devers slammed a double to the gap in left, scoring two runs. With two outs, Christian Arroyo singled to left to drive in two more. Singles by Raimel Tapia and Reese McGuire brought Arroyo around and it was 5-1.

Falter (0-6) was booed off the mound by the sellout crowd of 43,832 when manager Rob Thomson came to the mound to get him.

The Sox scored two more runs in the sixth inning off Connor Brogdon. Arroyo doubled to center, McGuire walked with two outs, and Refsnyder doubled down the line in left to score two.

Corey Kluber’s 115th career victory was not particularly memorable. He allowed three runs on seven hits with one strikeout and no walks over five innings. That dropped his earned run average to 6.29 over seven starts.

As far as Phillies fans were concerned, the best moment of the game was Bryce Harper’s solo homer to left field in the fifth inning.

The homer was his first of the season since returning from Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. Harper had his surgery in November after the World Series and returned in 160 days, a full two months earlier than was expected.

It was the quickest return from that surgery for any baseball player on record.

Trea Turner cut the lead to 7-4 in the seventh inning with a home run off lefthander Brennan Bernardino, who has given the Red Sox eight solid innings over seven appearances since being called up on April 24.

