Game 35: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and notes

The red-hot Red Sox will put a seven-game winning streak on the line on national TV, with a chance to clinch another series on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Corey Kluber is on the bump to try and make it eight straight; the veteran has started to find his groove over the last couple starts, allowing just one earned run in six innings to claim his first win of the season against the Orioles on April 25, before working 5 ⅓ innings (and giving up three earned runs) in a no-decision against the Blue Jays early in this Sox win streak.

Bailey Falter has the ball for the Phillies, making his first career start against the Sox — the southpaw worked two scoreless innings in a relief appearance against Boston in July 2021.