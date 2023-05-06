Game 35: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and notes

The red-hot Red Sox will put a seven-game winning streak on the line on national TV, with a chance to clinch another series on Saturday night in Philadelphia.
Corey Kluber is on the bump to try and make it eight straight; the veteran has started to find his groove over the last couple starts, allowing just one earned run in six innings to claim his first win of the season against the Orioles on April 25, before working 5 ⅓ innings (and giving up three earned runs) in a no-decision against the Blue Jays early in this Sox win streak.
Bailey Falter has the ball for the Phillies, making his first career start against the Sox — the southpaw worked two scoreless innings in a relief appearance against Boston in July 2021.
Lineups
RED SOX (20-14): TBA
Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (1-4, 6.44 ERA)
PHILLIES (15-18): TBA
Pitching: LHP Bailey Falter (0-5, 5.01 ERA)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Falter: Christian Arroyo 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-1, Raimel Tapia 1-1, Justin Turner 0-1
Phillies vs. Kluber: Nick Castellanos 13-48, Josh Harrison 4-10, Brandon Marsh 2-4, Kyle Schwarber 1-6, Trea Turner 1-3
Stat of the day: The Phillies have averaged just 2.02 runs per game when Falter is on the mound this season, contributing to his 0-5 record on the year.
Notes: The Red Sox and Phillies are trending in opposite directions, with Boston winning seven in a row and Philadelphia dropping a fifth straight game on Friday ... Masataka Yoshida is hitting .476 (10 for 21) in May and riding a 15-game hit streak ... In two career starts against the Phillies, Kluber is 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA, but he hasn’t faced them since 2016 ... The Phillies have received a boost with the return of NL MVP Bryce Harper, who is 4 for 11 in the three games since his return ... Conversely, former Sox player Kyle Schwarber is 0 for 14 with six strikeouts in the past three games.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.